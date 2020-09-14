Islands of Ireland: Mayo, John Lennon, and Sid's commune

Rawle was well capable of deflecting such criticism. “Mothers will lock up their daughters but many people have told us a breath of fresh air will be welcome,” he said.
Years later one member looked back with less than nostalgia: “We shared a primitive kind of ruin which was not much more than scant protection from the weather. God knows what people were supposed to do on the island, it wasn’t much more than a large rock in the Atlantic.” Lennon visited once only and when he was shot dead, his wife Yoko Ono sold the island and donated the money to an orphanage.
How to get there: Ask at Westport Pier.