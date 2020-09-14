Donal Hickey: Bond between farmer and beast a nearly vanished way of life 

The abiding image is of an old farmer gently patting his dying cow and talking softly to her, thanking her for serving him well. It showed how much affection such people have for their animals and their own place.

The smaller and poorer the farm, the greater the bond between man and beast. There was a time when each cow and field had a name. Animals were treated like individuals with their own personalities. Anyone who grew up in a community of small farmers would understand.

A documentary on RTÉ One, entitled The Silver Branch, beautifully captured this nearly vanished way of life. It featured Pat McCormack, a farmer from the Burren, Co Clare, who, at the outset announced he talked to rocks, streams and woods. “Let nature work on you,’’ is his mantra.

Pat left school at 14, full of a sense of wonder about the special place in which he grew up and wishing to be as close as he could to nature. He had learned the old ways from watching his father at work.

Here’s a man on his own, humble pilgrimage who doesn’t see himself as owner of the land but as a caretaker for a short while before handing it on to someone else. Essentially a man of the earth, he could also be described as a poet, folklorist, environmentalist, fireside philosopher and, perhaps, a dreamer.

Katrina Costello, director of 'The Silver Branch', captured the Burren in its varied moods.

Directed by Karina Costello, the documentary held our attention all the way — strongly spiritual, capturing the Burren in its varied moods and enhanced by camera work reflecting mystical scenes, dawn, dusk, day and night.

Nature-friendly farming has long been part of Burren life, described by McCormack as an incredible place with a particularly close connection to nature. He was one of a group of seven to successfully oppose Government plans to build a Burren visitor centre at Mullaghmore. It was a long-running controversy which divided a community but defended a pristine landscape.

The objectors, who took their case all the way to the Supreme Court, were adamant the proposed centre would do lasting damage to the nature-rich environment.

In the documentary, McCormack spoke of people who were true to the land. “Whatever connection they had with it was pure love,’’ he declared. He believes the veil between his fellow farmers and those who have gone before is very thin, with ‘layers’ on the Burren landscape — dolmens, stone forts, famine houses and stone walls — all the marks of previous generations.

He and his American wife, Cheryl, have five children, four of whom have emigrated. It’s a moot question whether any of them will follow their parent’s way of life on this little farm in the rock-strewn Burren terrain.