Snapshot of upcoming events in world of antiques and fine art

Des O'Sullivan previews art exhibitions and auctions of interest and offers an update on prices fetched at recent sales
George Wallace - The Fun Fair at Dun Laoghaire (etching). NGI 2016.159

Saturday, September 12, 2020 - 15:00 PM
Des O’Sullivan

EXHIBITIONS

An exhibition of prints by George Wallace has just opened at the National Gallery of Ireland. Drawn from the collection of 250 etchings, woodcuts, monoprints and drawings presented to the gallery by the Wallace family in 2016 the show marks 100 years since his birth in Dublin. Based in Canada for much of his life George Wallace (1920-2009) became Professor of Fine Art at McMaster University in Ontario. He specialised in printmaking and sculpture. George Wallace: Reflections on Life is on view until December 13.

Facing North is the title of an exhibition by Carol Hodder at Solomon Gallery in Dublin until September 26.

AUCTIONS

A signed copy of the Good Friday Agreement comes up at the Sean Eacrett online auction at Ballybrittas in Co Laois next Saturday (September 19). It is estimated at €15,000-€20,000. The auction will include 70 lots of urns, carpets, lamps, Gainsborough style armchairs and desks from the lobby of a hotel in Mayfair, London.

A timed online sale of 457 lots of antique furniture, collectibles and jewellery by Clonmel-based auctioneer Larry O'Keeffe runs until tomorrow from 2pm.

PRICES FETCHED

Featured on these pages in August Hay Stooks with Cottages by Paul Henry was the top lot at the James Adam Irish Art sale in Dublin. It made €100,000 at hammer. Bound for the Islands by Jack B. Yeats made €90,000 but The Sick Bed by Yeats failed to find a buyer. Ucello, an Aubusson tapestry by Louis le Brocquy, made €65,000, Bogland Kerry by Paul Henry and a portrait by Sir Gerard Festus Kelly each made €36,000, Coastal Report I by Donald Teskey made €34,000 and The Four Provinces of Ireland by Dan O'Neill made €20,000.

One set of six Cork 11-bar chairs made €3,200 and a second set of six made €2,700 at Woodward's sale in Cork last Saturday. A total of 260 bidders registered for the auction from Ireland, England, Scotland, France and Germany. A d-end dining table made €2,700 and Le Vigan, France by Arthur Maderson made €2,000. Woodwards will offer the contents of Millboro House, Lee Road, Cork at a timed online sale on October 17.

