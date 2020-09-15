What's the buzz on perennials that bring joy in autumn? 

PENSTEMONS and sedums, two beauties of the late summer and early autumn garden. As much of the summer colour begins to come to an end over the next few weeks, these two will continue for a good while yet.

Sedum spectabile, which will grow to about 50cm in height, also commonly referred to as the ice plant, is, for me, “the” perennial for September. The variety ‘Autumn Joy’ is probably the most commonly grown form and it is no wonder, for the flowers which start off a pale pink in colour during July are at their brilliant deep-pink best right now.

These are one of those “no trouble” plants, a real stalwart in this lazy man's garden. Plants that make it into my garden have to be able to fend for themselves, I don’t have time to mollycoddle them. Sedums do just that. In particular, the variety ‘Jose Aubergine’ which I have been enjoying now for about 10 years. Dark purple leaves contrast beautifully with cerise pink blooms which fade, in time to a mahogany colour similar to the leaves and stems.

The worst thing that you could say about the sedums is that they can tend to fall over somewhat. The foliage and blooms can test the Physics of the plant and stems can simply fall under their own weight. Not something which bothers me as I am happy for them to grow, even horizontally along the ground. I’m certainly not going to be out there staking them, again, that’s too much like cotton wool treatment for me.

Once the frosts begin in earnest, then these sedums will turn brown and when it gets cold enough, overnight, where you once had stems and flowers you will then have a sodden mass of vegetation as if someone turned the heater on an ice sculpture.

Fear not, however, as these hardy perennials will just be going underground for their winter slumber and once temperatures begin to increase in the spring of next year, the magic beneath the soil will begin once again and up they will appear, thriving on neglect.

If you want to bulk up on their numbers within the garden, simply lift and established clump, anytime after they have gone underground, normally mid-November and divide into several individual plants. This will, not only give you more Sedums to plant around the garden but it will also re-invigorate the original specimen.

Penstemons, on the other hand, are not quite as reliable. In fact, I find them a bit temperamental. I adore their tubular type flowers which bedeck the plants from July onwards. Also continuing to the first frosts. My favourite of all of them has to be the variety ‘Sour Grapes’ with its beautiful steely grey/blue blooms. Nearly the entire colour spectrum is represented in this genus with varieties of pink, white, red, and yellow flowers.

Penstemons do provide late colour in the flower garden and they are evergreen and thus they provide a presence all year round but, not to be unkind to them, they are less than beautiful when not in bloom. They can look a bit straggly and bedraggled after flowering and it takes all I’ve got, not to start cutting them back at that time of the year, every bit of my gardener’s instinct pushing me do so, but if I do, they will surely die.

No, it is far better to cut them back in mid to late March as the temperatures are on the upward trajectory. If they are cut back as the year is getting colder, they will not survive.

However, even if you do everything correctly, deadheading and pruning back at the right time of the year and providing lots of TLC, your penstemon will still be short-lived. I have yet to get one to survive beyond five or six years but do not let that put you off planting them.

The colour and joy that they bring make them a “must” in the garden and if the thought of a trip to the garden centre to source new ones every few years seems a bit too much, then relax as they will grow very easily from cuttings taken between July and September.

Cut about 10cm of current years growth, ensuring that the base of the cutting is at a node. Remove the terminal bud and any flowers or flower buds. Leave one pair of leaves at the top of the cutting, dip the base into some rooting powder and insert into some good quality compost. If you take cuttings like this at this time of the year then you will need to keep them indoors until they have produced roots, ready for planting out next spring.

Sedums in particular and to a lesser extent penstemons are loved by bees and other pollinators. In fact, I defy you to find any Sedum in full bloom and not to see at least one bee or butterfly feeding. You’re much more likely to see a host of them so popular must the flavour of their nectar be.