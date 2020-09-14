Story of the watercolour artist who put Cork in the picture

Paintings by Lady Kate Dobbin were exhibited in Munster and London. Now six of them are up for auction
Story of the watercolour artist who put Cork in the picture

A painting by Lady Kate Dobbin of a scene at Ballinacurra, Midleton, with boats outside Bennett’s building estimated at €300-€500.

Monday, September 14, 2020 - 10:00 AM
Des O’Sullivan

No fewer than six watercolours by the Cork artist Lady Kate Dobbin (1868-1955) come up at Lynes & Lynes in Carrigtwohill on September 26. Known for landscapes and flower studies and painting mainly in watercolour she exhibited regularly with the Royal Hibernian Academy between 1894 and 1947. 

Born Kate Wise in Briston she moved to Cork in 1887 and met and married tobacco manufacturer and High Sheriff of Cork Alfred Dobbin. She studied drawing and painting at the Crawford in the early 1890s and exhibited regularly at the Watercolour Society of Ireland. Her work was shown at the Munster Fine Art Club and the Fine Art Society in London. 

Four of the pictures at Lynes & Lynes are in good condition, two have the age-related process that causes browning on old paper called foxing.

More in this section

200908_KAP1_012.jpg Design team creates the colour of courage. Here's how to use it
featureimage.jpg How tablescaping adds the wow factor to home entertaining 
Bonhams Sporting Trophies Sale Oldest-surviving FA Cup could score €1m at auction

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices