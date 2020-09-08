Diamonds are forever: Check out this sparkling auction

Des O'Sullivan previews the James Adam sale of fine jewellery and watches that takes place on Tuesday in Dublin
A single-stone rectangular diamond ring at Adam's.

Tuesday, September 08, 2020 - 09:00 AM
Des O’Sullivan

A SINGLE-STONE rectangular diamond ring tops the bill at the James Adam sale of fine jewellery and watches in Dublin at 4pm on Tuesday (September 15). 

The certified 7.75 carat stone has an estimate of €120,000-€180,000. Other top lots include a diamond cuff bracelet by Fred Paris (€60,000-€80,000) and a pair of diamond pendant ear clips (€45,000-€55,000).

An amethyst "sweet" brooch by Bulgari at Adam's.
If these prices are a bit beyond your range then how about an amethyst brooch designed as a sweet wrapper by Bulgari (€600-€800) or a three-strand natural pearl necklace (€700-€900). 

There are diamond and gold bracelets, sapphire rings including a c1960 sapphire and diamond cocktail ring by Boucheron (€1,800-€2,2000, brooches, pendants and plenty of baubles to lift the lockdown mood and propel the imagination into a less socially distant future with lots going on. The catalogue for this sale of 250 lots is online.

