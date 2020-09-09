Making an entrance: A hall plays a starring role in every home

ENTRANCE halls and other circulation spaces — are they real rooms? As often narrow conduits, they can prove an area of real struggle in terms of decorating, storage and furnishings. Still, their role when you think about it is absolutely crucial.

First of all the hall is the penultimate decompression area for you and yours — shedding that outdoor armoury and transitioning into our private, soft place to fall. Secondly, the front hall is the first place most of your visitors (and eventually a buyer) will venture through. It’s a place of first impressions aesthetically, while still having to shoulder and conceal heavy duty storage. Welcome in some simply changes to let your hall take everything that rocks up to the door in new season style.

Small but mighty: Bench with storage compartment €60, MACKAPƒR Shoe cabinet storage €70, SK≈DIS Pegboard, €13, Ikea.

SMALL BUT MIGHTY

Where every squeak of centimetre counts condense your furnishings into one multi-purpose, harmonious grouping of a single furniture system. Consoles and hall storage of 40cm depths tight to the wall will make all the difference when rubbing off a pair of winter boots. Even a modest bench is welcome to perch. Ikea's Mackapar (€70) and Trone shoe cabinets (€25 for two) stack and marry to many of their bench choices, leaving coat hanging or feature lighting in the natural void, ikea.com

CUT OUT FLOORING

Domestic carpet can be as toxic as a city street, so take the moisture and rubbish from shoes on your return to the fold. Leave a gap in tiling or board flooring to insert over-sized coir or coconut matting (€36 per linear metre, treadsafe.ie). A shallow dirt-digesting grille beneath will allow the rug to breathe and dry out. Footwear can sit on it or alight in a near-by storage cabinet.

Zuiver Pinnacle Wooden Coat Stand in White, €110, Cuckooland (similar stick stands, €32, Argos).

THE VALET AND THE EDIT

One piece of character furniture can swallow light storage and add real class. The less rough, heavy outerwear you leave on show in a contemporary or classic hall, the better. Racks and hooks otherwise swell off the wall. Designate outfitting to the front hallway for that working week. Heavy boots, bikes and occasional wear? Find somewhere in the dark underbelly of the house and circulate as needed. Free-standings coat stands are everywhere. Add a shallow blind console to suit, and you’re home. Try Argos for surprising style from €32 in solid wood coat "trees".

HIGH WORK

High ceilings and yawing stairwells can be unnerving to the beginner decorator. Use them as an opportunity to push the proportions of the hall and adjoining spaces around. Lighting can bring down an uncomfortably high ceiling, or set up a calming rhythm to make a long snaking corridor with 12-foot ceilings more appealing – breaking up its reach and loftiness. Work with a devoted lighting house (In Cork city, Lightplan, Galaxy Lighting and Cork Lighting & Furniture are my regular bespoke turn-on). Explore cable length and pendant sizes, numbers and positions.

High work: A Hereford cluster dish chandelier by Fritz Fryer confidently inhabits the stairwell space,

MAKE AN ENTRANCE

Cora Collins, Colour Consultant with Dulux advises, “Halls are the salute you get when you open the door, transient space that people pass through, sometimes without even noticing. Colour-wise, a hall can be handled in two ways. If you have a home that has a lot of neutral colours then selecting the colours for the hallway can be an opportunity to use some vibrant or deep colours, in which case, give a big salute! Alternatively, if you have a home that has lots of colour, why not use the hall as a cleansing retreat a neutral spine that goes through the home connecting and grounding the different spaces.”

Make an entrance. Soak in colour or cleanse with white, your hall can stand alone. Golden Sands and Heart Wood, €24.45 per 2.5l, dulux.ie





WHAT LIES BENEATH

Incline those floor tile colours to mid to dark colours – pale boards are nothing short of heart-breaking leaving every skid and fuzzy bunny on show. Going rectified? Ensure there’s no "lippage"

to those virtually grout-free tiles and that they have a safe non-slip texture or key. Keep in mind that synthetic wood laminates offer a print not a real timber board – are they suited to heavy foot traffic? Look at warranties and water resistance. Solid, real wood and engineered boards with a top face of timber have the potential to re-finish (more than once)

WALLS OF STORAGE

Architects and designers of new, ultra-modern homes have been nestling storage into deep bulwark walls for decades, and this approach has never been more popular. Investigate the wall flanking the staircase for built-in solutions with framed out wall storage or floor to ceiling cabinetry. Marine-grade plywood is having a unique showing in kitchens this winter and would be ideal for facing doors. Image: Ikea.

Walls of storage. Picture: Ikea

PLANT UP

With adequate natural light, the cooler atmosphere of your hallway can be an ideal place for plants. The greening of our indoor spaces is a thriving trend for this winter and can reduce the CO2 levels in your home (never mind elevating the feel-good). Coax the zone setting on your heating controls down to 18C and ensure any tropical plants get enough light to cope. To soften a corner, choose from rattan and weaves for the global bohemian look or simple contemporary vessels on tall metal bar legs and cradles, cool and Scandinavian. Try Oliver Bonas (olivebonas.com), made.com, Marks & Spencer, Dunnes Stores, Sostrene Grene (Patrick’s Street) and Jysk (Youghal).

Colour cloak: Cape Cod by Dulux (mixed to emulsion and satinwood) lowers the ceiling while Pure Brilliant White runs over the skirting uniting and freshening the space.

DEPTH AND PROPOPRTION

In the oddly shaped quarters of a hall and corridors, playing with proportion is cheaply done simply using wall colour, panelling, trims and furniture shapes. Dark colours advance on the eye, pulling walls and ceilings closer, lighter colours send those structural elements back. For short halls, a long, low character console will indicate greater length in your space. Going dark in paper or paint? Try popping those 70s-led white furnishings and artwork off black or mauve intensity, or put metal and mirrored finishes against beautifully figure, dark, oiled, wood panelling for Riviera sophistication

COLOUR CLOAK

Cora Collins offers another transformative change for new season that can bring a remarkably expansive and calming touch to the smallest hall. “The hottest trend for AW2020 is painting all the woodwork and the walls in the same colour. Consider Delicate Willow, Robins Egg Blue, Cape Cod or Denim Drift (blue) from Dulux Easycare but also made up in Diamond Eggshell for all your woodwork. Going neutral? Quill from the Easycare range is a beauty, equally good for walls and woodwork.” Easycare, €24,45 per 2.5l, dulux.ie