Why home improvement has been in the pink post-lockdown

Longing as I am for a pink front door, it’s a toss-up between a hue called Setting Plaster by Farrow & Ball and the warm powdery rose of Sulking Room, the latter possibly luring me in by its association with French boudoirs of another era.

But when a few gusts of wind recently pixilated my television screen during an episode of BBC’s Harlots, I turned to Instagram for amusement and what should pop up but a kitchen unit makeover in Setting Plaster. It seems there’s a kindred pink-loving spirit out there.

She’s Catherine Carton, Irish Instagram star with 75,000 followers and a YouTube channel with 130,000 subscribers who’s fond of a pop of pink here and there in her North Dublin home.

Catherine Carton, the face behind the Dainty Dress Diaries social media success.

Like all of us who love the interior life, lockdown gave her the opportunity to catch up on those niggly jobs, first of all.

“I was out painting my garden walls, power washing paths and planting seedlings,” she says. “I was able to refresh areas in my home that had become tired like the white skirting boards that had become yellow over time. It really helped me get through lockdown. I was able to pop on an audiobook and work.”

Once those jobs were done, she turned her attention to the hub of the home.

“I had always toyed with the idea of a pink kitchen,” she says. “I originally painted my kitchen cabinets back in 2015. I loved the colour but I wanted a change and I wanted to do something bold. So, when I picked up a tester pot of paint in the garden centre I took the plunge. My inner child is delighted.”

Having bought her house back in 2013 which she shares with two cats she describes as her “furry lodgers”, it became the focus of her Instagram and YouTube activity where her love of DIY and upcycling is indulged, although doing it herself originally came from sheer necessity after first stepping onto the property ladder.

“I had very little money left,” she explains. “That is when I got started with furniture upcycling and using second-hand items to furnish my home.”

It’s inspiring just how much she has achieved since then and how her photos and videos documenting her projects under her online name, Dainty Dress Diaries, are inspiring others. The step-by-step video of her kitchen makeover has already had nearly 40,000 views.

Catherine's garden bar double-jobs as a spot for potting up plants as well as sipping cocktails with the girls.

So maybe it was a natural progression that she saw potential in a worn-out item most of us would fling in the skip, but which prompted Catherine to move project lockdown into the garden to build the must-have garden feature of the year.

“I had an old divan bed frame,” she says. “When I was dismantling it for the recycling centre I got the idea to use the base as the frame for a garden pub.

Supplementing with scrap wood from an obliging uncle's shed, it took Catherine two days to build and paint.

“I was delighted with how it turned out,” she says. “When the restrictions lifted I was able to have my two besties over for some girlie cocktails.”

While it’s clear Catherine’s home has evolved slowly over the last seven years, it is this which gives it a personality and charm which slavishly following trends just doesn’t achieve.

For anyone starting out and short of funds to turn a house into a home, she says, “My best advice is planning and patience. It can be overwhelming when you see people’s homes on social media and online. Instead of comparison, take inspiration.

Catherine's lockdown kitchen makeover project saw her cleaning, priming and then painting her units in Farrow & Ball's Setting Plaster.



“Create mood boards on Pinterest. Pick your favourite colour schemes and interior styles and see if they will fit in with your home. You can also get interior inspiration from coffee shops and hotels.

“Discover your personal style,” she adds. “You want your home to reflect your personality and not be a copy of someone else's. Visit charity shops; shop on second-hand sites for unique pieces of furniture that can add character and personality. You can do online courses in furniture painting. There are also loads of free videos on YouTube.



“Most of all fill your home with the things that make you smile. Create your home with whatever budget you have, and reuse and repurpose what you have to create your perfect space.”