Richard Collins: Chances for our planet are melting away

We can still prevent a climate catastrophe, but time is running out. How long do we have before 'the point of no return'?

Research just published suggests that a significant tipping-point has already been passed.

Between 1900 and 2016, sea levels worldwide rose by between 16cm and 21cm, due to global warming.

Some studies suggest that they may have risen by up to 2.7m by the end of the century, unless we change our ways radically.

The second-largest single contributor to that rise will be the Greenland ice sheet; it is melting into the sea.

Only the run-off from the Antarctic Peninsula is greater.

The block of ice, almost 3,000km long and up to 1,100km wide, covers 80% of Greenland, the world’s second-largest island. With a thickness exceeding 2km in places, it is the largest such mass in the northern hemisphere.

In addition to the great central block, there are isolated glaciers around the country’s perimeter.

Snow falls on the ice sheet’s surface. Some of it melts and runs off as streams, but most of it freezes, building up into layers of compacted ice. Nor are glaciers stationary; they move steadily down towards the sea. Ice melts more quickly under water and, as ocean temperatures rise, the process accelerates. Great blocks 'calve' and drift off as icebergs.

Ice masses resemble bank accounts: When income doesn’t cover expenditure, bankruptcy looms.

If enough snow builds up to replace the water lost to melting, the ice sheet’s account stays in the black. If not, it goes into the red and the block is doomed. A white, snow-covered landscape reflects light from the sun back into space, in what is known as the 'albedo effect'.

As the ice disappears and glacier fronts retreat, underlying land is exposed, resulting in more of the sun’s radiation being absorbed into the ground as heat. Avalanche-like, the melting process accelerates.

Michalea King, of Ohio State University, examined data gathered by remote sensors from Greenland glaciers over the last three decades.

Continuous records exist for 128 glaciers for the period 1985 to 2018. Ms King has estimated "outlet glacier velocity, elevation, and front position changes over the full ice sheet".

Her research shows that the sheet "has been losing mass for several decades".

Over the period 1992 to 2018, the loss came mainly from water running off the block surface, rather than the melting of glaciers. But, recently, she and her co-authors say, the "increased glacier discharge was due almost entirely to the retreat of glacier fronts, rather than inland ice-sheet processes".

Nor is there hope of a halt to the decline: "The potential for future change", Ms King says, is "uncertain".

Between 2000 and 2005, ominously, there was "a step-up increase in discharge and a switch to a new, dynamic state of sustained mass that would persist even under a decline in surface melt". Even if global temperatures fall, the Greenland ice sheet will continue shrinking and depositing its melt-water in the ocean.

Pity the poor polar bears, walruses, and seals, whose habitat is doomed.

Michalea King, et al, 'Dynamic ice loss from the Greenland ice sheet driven by sustained glacier retreat', 'Communications, Earth & Environment,' 2020.