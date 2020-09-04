The focus of our homes for centuries the era of the fireplace is coming to an end

Having served as the primal and primary focus of our main living spaces for centuries, has the fire finally gone out at home?

Many hearths have sunk into decorous nostalgia. Even slammed up in stoves, many real flame fires are rarely lit in homes with a BER over a B2 and great CH. Every passive level house that I have reviewed over the past five years, includes a tiny Scandinavian style fire-box, worth of a wendy-house, a knot on the end of a piece of string, dwarfed by the stovepipe, and dusty with disuse.

Contemporary homes in modern estates with heat pumps (ASHP), can’t afford the design complication of adding a real flame fire to the firm recipe for the airtight build demanded of the Building Regulations. Chimneys are simply disappearing as a standard part of a house’s external envelope. It’s all very efficient and logical but a little unsettling indoors. Still, aesthetically, there are dozens of solutions for adding fascination to the fireplace/flue-free living-room, including setting the TV on fire – well not really – obviously.

FIERCE WITHOUT FIRE

With the odd stylistic tension of a redundant fireplace out of the way embrace change and that additional wall-space. You now get to determine the principal focal point and how to dress it up. Some rooms have obvious, ergonomic places for the essentials and traffic directions, a long wall for a sofa, a place for the technology etc.

Longing for a fireplace anywhere in the house? Try a shadow of the past with a salvaged or built fire-surround. Tin Bath emulsion, from €12 per litre, crownpaints.ie

Centrifuged furniture clinging to every wall, and bare yawning walls over a lonely TV stand? Not terrific. Ideally, work on the wall or space we see immediately on entering the room. 1.5-2.5 times the diagonal sizing of the screen is a comfortable distance to the TV screen. Build out a wider story from that wall and adjoining floor space, grouping your principal furniture and accessorising what’s important to you.

ARCHITECTURAL PLAY

Our eye is searching for the lost, familiar proportions of the fireplace – vertical and imposing. Please note – you absolutely can have a fire surround, implied flanking alcoves and even a slab hearth. Staging a flue-less decorative flame, faux fire or an old surround is a viable focal point. Consider introducing a really meaty mantle (shelf) on the dominant wall, with supporting corbels. Add identical sofas facing each other over a coffee table at 45 degrees - just as you would with a working fireplace. Large house plants, sculpture and unusual objects can sit where your fire or stove would. Trawl architectural salvage yards for surviving surrounds to decorate that fire-less room.

ROOM WITH A VIEW

Other areas of the room with a good architectural feature can become more relevant according to the time of day. If you enjoy a gorgeous outlook reached through a bay, walls of glass, big windows or a rhythm of two or three units set into a corner – dispense with window treatments and group seating there.

Comfortable as an armchair but without the bulk, occasional chairs can form a second seating space. Neptune’s Amelia armchair in velvet Isla Swallow, price €965, with Grace scatter cushion, prices from €62 and Neptune wall art, from €120. See neptune.com for Irish stockists.

Balancing indoor/outdoor illumination and washing the underside of trees with up-lighting can create a fascinating magic box after dark. Enhance your privacy with planting, fencing, furniture placements and blinds to avoid a public, goldfish bowl. Ensure windows and any opening doors have a good ‘U’ value and are tightly installed and insulated.

CELEBRATE GOGGLE BOX

It may have hovered rudely by the fireside or even winked down from over the mantle (a dreadful solution imported from the States), but the battle is over. Televisions often dominate and determine furniture placements. Frame out the area around that sumptuous flat or curved LCD or OLED without apology.

4. GOGGLE BOX. The TV has stepped out centre stage with wafer thin, elegant liquid beauty in OLED and LED screens. Go bespoke with second fix carpentry in a full whole unit, or mix and match elements from IKEA or a top design house like Roche Bobois or Scavolini (vitaitaliana.ie). Besta TV storage combination glass doors in white, 240cm x 42cm x 129cm, €270, IKEA

TVs can be set into gallery walls as a single ‘art-work’, set aboard a great TV unit with a low horizontal thrust, or form the centre of a bespoke fully framed out entertainment wall. Colour matching in bone white, rain greys or going dark to bring the supporting wall and unit together can look fantastic in a quality fit-out, and offers superb blind and open storage possibilities.

STREAMING ATMOSPHERE

Utilising the pert wonders of the modern telly, there are plenty of 4K video streams of crackling firesides available online. Sit by a driftwood fire tugged by the soft winds of a tropical beach, or deep in the woods by a river laced with bird-song - a beech-wood blaze fizzing, snapping and collapsing over 8 hours. Turn the lights down and allow the flame to dance on the walls of the room. With your smart TV, you can use rich scenery as a screen-saver, rather lovely with accompanying music (also streamed) for gatherings. Decorous animation on the TV and white noise can extend to distant thunder rolling over a mountain scene, or the throb of a space ship hurtling through a galaxy far, far away – welcome if you’re a little uptight and need a calming score to meditate or read a book by.

MESMERISING MURALS

We’re hunting for floor to ceiling visual interest, and composing this can be as disparate as an antique cabinet with a large gilded mirror overhead, or taking a whole wall and creating your own private art gallery right to the cornice. Break up typical pictures with oddities and the odd tiny shelved thing. Pictures allow you go build around fixed elements in the room and to manipulate the proportions of a wall in truly dramatic ways. Alternatively, go with a digital print mural – hot, hot, hot for Autumn/Winter 2020. Choose from melting damask roses as big and lush as a Mini Cooper, 18th century landscapes and writhing 70s inspired geometric wit. For inspiration, look up my 2020 wall-covering feature here: www.irishexaminer.com/property/homeandoutdoors/arid-30974422.html

MIRROR, MIRROR

We’re looking for vertical presence (taking the place of the chimney breast) and some visual flash. Nothing delivers like an oversized, fabulous mirror. In this case, more is more. Antique pier mirrors, over-mantle styles set over a low couch, or mirrors used as part of a wider display of artwork punch open those enclosing walls in unexpected ways.

MIRROR MIRROR. Look for large, foxed over-mantle mirrors at auction to prop up safely on the floor. Shown: Oak Leaf, gilt mirror €417.75, The French Bedroom Company

Rugs are prime devices for anchoring a seating area – go large. The tall bookcase, both classical and contemporary is seeing an interesting come back, sitting in place of a chimney breast, and is a good way to send back a lower ceiling and again – to ground an uncertain room.

A NEW FLAME

Fires are not easy to give up, and the truth is, you don’t have to entirely. Whether you vouch for a projected fire, a decorative bio-ethanol eco-fire, or a flue-less gas fire - there are ways to enjoy the comfort of a new flame. Dimplex offer their electric Opti-V HD TV technology with an LED fuel bed and flame sound effects. Some of their fires even give off the odd little spark (to remind you of that fun time the rug went up in flames in 1988). "Flame effect can be operated independently of heat, so you can embrace the ambience whatever the weather" – Dimplex. An air vent will be needed – check your specs. Going for stoves, there are even fake stove pipes to link to your non-existent flue. Ensure any room heater has a kW output low enough to be bearable in a house served by say ASHP, otherwise it’s simply going to sit there – an expensive, little phoney.