Damien Enright: There's a buzz to West Cork  after a storm

We look out the bedroom window on an after-storm morning full of sunlight. The heron is standing on top of a statue in the garden, its feathers now and then ruffling as it faces into the wind that still swings the branches of the trees above it.

A few hours later, I walk out to look at the sea. Beyond the bay, I see white water thrown over a rock that's never submerged except at the highest of high tides. It's a wild day. There's a romantic poem I learned at school, 'Rosabelle', by Walter Scott, with the lines "The blackening wave is edged with white;/ To inch and rock the sea-mews fly...". I'm reminded of it.

Although the rock is half a mile out, and I'm half deaf, I imagine that I can hear the crash of the sea. In some-sort of binocular trick of the eyes, I see the waves leaping over the black outcrops and, jumping high above them, flashing in the sun. Today is no day for the seals that, on calm days, congregate on Horse Rock to sleep in the sun.

It's hard to beat West Cork on mornings like this one. You'd say, looking out on the fields and the sea in this celestial light that it is, indeed, a place near heaven. The sun comes and goes between the high, white clouds, its light scudding across the big green fields patrolled by hundreds of foraging rooks, white gulls amongst them, while herds of black-and-white calves graze the green grass that bends in the wind, shining as if varnished.

My walk is along a narrow path between hedges of fuchsia, blackthorn, and briar; butterflies, staying low to escape the wind, scatter before me. A single red admiral rises from under my feet and flies ahead and, when I reach it, flies ahead again and alights again, and continues to do this until I fear I'm driving it out of its territory — for butterflies seize territory which they jealously patrol — and I wonder if I should stand aside and let it fly back, past me, to where it started.

Less showy, but also beautiful, are the speckled woods, small butterflies of the briars and the hawthorn hedges, flying low, as always, but sometimes caught in a gust and blown away over the path-side sceacs into the field. Passing gaps in the hedge, I myself am almost blown after them. It's wild, but it's a tonic to be out in it!

On the briars, fat blackberries shine here and there but they're not ready yet, not yet sweet, even if sometimes juicy. It's to be hoped that another storm won't shrivel the budding berries, still pink and small. Already, after two storms in seven days, some are damaged. Some years, this happens. The immature berries rot on the briars and the crop is one-tenth of what it can be on a good year, and hardly worth the picking.

Of a sudden, a spit of rain descends from the heavens upon my head beneath (to paraphrase the famous speech from The Merchant of Venice) but I'm twice blest, because it doesn't last long. I should have got out earlier, of course, but stayed at the keyboard.

I shelter under a hawthorn that learns east, away from me — not much help in keeping off the rain which is coming from the southwest. East is the direction in which the tree has grown since, as a sapling, it first stuck its head above the undergrowth. In front of it is a stump, a foot in diameter and 10-foot tall, entirely encased in ivy. Dead from the neck down, I see that twigs bearing leaves grow from the top, like thin hair, but some are brown, wind-burnt, and dead. They are hawthorn, too. The stump is the parent tree that died of exposure, while the living tree grew up directly behind it, directly in its wind-shadow. In an anthropomorphic way, the stump is an aged parent, wrapped in a green blanket, and with little hair left, but still staying upright, swaying in squalls, but sheltering its progeny.

After the dark cloud passed and the rain stopped, the ivy mantle fluttered in the wind like coins of silver. I walked on home, entranced with the benevolence of nature.

Later, as I sat typing, my boots replaced by shoes and no socks, I felt a sudden, piercing jab on my foot and pulled the shoe off to find a dozy wasp had driven its barb into my heel. Six days later, I still feel it.

Did nature, then, entrance me as it had an hour earlier? No. As they say, sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn't. But mostly it does, I know.