Lego and Ikea join forces to build dream storage solutions

LET’S be honest: no matter what age we are, it's always fun to play with Lego. Tidying up afterwards? Not so much.

But, to paraphrase Carlsberg, what if Lego did storage boxes? Well, the Lego Group has now joined forces with Ikea to devise fun and functional storage solutions for children — and they look like being a hit with the young at heart too.

Consisting of a series of storage boxes with Lego studs and a special Lego brick set, the new collection is called Bygglek and aims to encourage play and infuse more fun into storage around the home.

Rasmus Buch Løgstrup, designer at the Lego Group, said: “Bygglek is more than boxes. It is storage and play intertwined. Bygglek provides families with a product range that helps create space for more play in their everyday — fuelling creativity, making it possible to have more fun together. It’s a possibility to play, display the cool creations and return to it to replay, remake, recreate or start over.”

With a strong belief that play makes both the home and the world a better place, Ikea and the Lego Group say they set out to remove barriers to play in daily life, whilst creating a practical yet playful experience that children and adults could enjoy together.

Play is the most intuitive and powerful way for children to learn and grow. But by tidying up and reorganising children’s creative space during playtime, we not only disrupt their play but also their creative expression and growth, according to Lego and Ikea. “Therefore, we wanted to create a storage solution that itself offers a fun playful experience,” they add.

“As the Bygglek boxes are equipped with Lego studs on the top and the front, kids can integrate the storage boxes as part of their Lego builds. They can store their stories inside them, and proudly display their creations on top of them.”

Andreas Fredriksson, designer at Ikea, said: “Where adults often see mess, children see a stimulating creative environment, and Bygglek will help bridge the gap between these two views to ensure more creative play in homes around the world. Plus, the Bygglek collection match perfectly with other Ikea products, making it possible to have your children’s creativity becoming a nice and unique piece of decoration at home.”

The collection will be available in Ikea stores and online from October 1, starting from €9.99.

The range comprises four products, one set of three small boxes, two sets of bigger boxes and a set of Lego bricks.