What nicer sight at this time of year than beautiful, graceful butterflies flitting about and leading us into autumn. Expect to see plenty of them between now and mid-September.

The flash of colour; their giddy flight pattern as they float over gardens, meadows, parks and sand dunes, displaying their lavishly decorated wings, remind us of the brighter things of life. A butterfly can bring a sense of optimism, freedom, and a feeling of peace — all needed in these difficult times.

People only think good things about butterflies, once described poetically as the ‘stained glass windows of the outdoor cathedral’. In Irish folklore, butterflies were believed to be souls of the dead waiting to cross to the world beyond, probably also an allusion to how this delicate creature evolves from one form of life to another. And there was a superstition that if the first butterfly you saw in the year was white, you would have good luck for the remainder of the year.

There are 35 butterfly species in Ireland, with many under threat, mainly because of landscape changes to cater for a population now at almost five million and climate change, according to the Biodiversity Data Centre. One of the most butterfly-rich areas is Mullaghmore in the Burren National Park, Co Clare, where 27 of our 33 species have been recorded. Even the very names of butterflies, for instance, brimstone, brown hairstreak and clouded yellow, reflect nature and the landscape. Not forgetting, of course, the quaintly-named painted lady.

Over 120 sites are monitored across the country each week and recorders walk 2,700km annually counting butterflies for groups like Biodiversity Data Centre and Butterfly Conservation Ireland. More people are nowadays choosing plants and flowers that attract them. They feed on nectar and especially suitable are plants with long, tubular flowers and those with daisy-like blooms.

Buddleia is certain to draw butterflies and is a favourite of the red admiral, a large butterfly with orange bands on its black wings. Also quite common is the small tortoiseshell, whose orange wings are dotted with black and blue spots and which is partial to nettles. This summer, I seemed to notice more white butterflies, including the green-veined white which is seen in many gardens.

Butterflies are indicators of a healthy environment and places in which they are found also have a wide range of moths and insects. Moths and butterflies are important in the food chain and are prey for birds, bats and other animals feeding on insects. The life cycle of the butterfly is used internationally to teach children about the natural world. How the caterpillar morphs into a butterfly is truly one of nature’s wonders.