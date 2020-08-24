It's destination Kilkenny for savvy salvage hunters 

PERIODICALLY, I get a relapse of an affliction I call parquet floor envy. Current symptoms are triggered twice weekly in the time of Covid by taking dance classes on Zoom where my teachers have a covetable parquet in their immaculate home studio.

I find myself peering down at my laptop screen, scrutinising the mesmerising block formation, its evenness and its tonal quality when my teacher snaps me out of it with the direction: “Carol, lift your chin.”

It is, I’m afraid, an occupational hazard being fascinated by the homes of others, being an interiors voyeur if you will, although some might say plain old nosey parker.

Like just about everything these days you can, of course, buy parquet brand new but there’s something of real quality about vintage parquet which I find irresistible and, luckily, it’s one of those things you can pick up at a salvage outlet.

Even if they haven’t some in stock when you go for a trawl, these are the sorts of places where customer service goes beyond anything you’ll find on the high street so they’ll source what you want or eventually rescue some from an old building, even a rural Victorian schoolhouse being repurposed.

Harry Maheraj (left), co-owner of Kilkenny Architectural Salvage, with his colleagues dad Robin and brothers Paul and Conor.

This I was happy to hear about from Harry Maharaj, co-owner with his father Robin and brothers Paul and Conor of Kilkenny Architectural Salvage.

Started in 1998 by Robin, in recent years Harry and his brothers migrated from careers in the travel industry, insurance and financial services to join him, and where they saw online business soar in lockdown.

“We have 20,000 followers on Instagram which is huge for a family business,” Harry says. ”People are asking questions about what we sell and it’s a huge mix of people with first homes and others on their third maybe.”

This thriving outlet is one of just a number of salvage yards which buys from auctions and clears out old houses.

“One of us is always out buying from everyone and anyone,” says Harry. “It’s very open-ended what we do - antiques, flooring, pub memorabilia, garden furniture, fountains. We could be with a farmer one day who is having a clear-out of milk churns and the next day we’re taking away the interior of an old hotel lobby.

“Other times when someone has died their heirs not knowing what to do with the house contents will bring us in. Some people just want to do one deal and not have to deal with lots of people selling the contents themselves online.

“We could have something here for a year until the right person comes along. People are prepared to get in the car and travel to us.”

This means heading to the Old Woollen Mills on Kilkenny’s Bleach Road, a site bought by Harry’s grandfather back in the 1970s, it lends itself perfectly to the business.

In addition to the yard’s 10,000 square feet of indoor space, its three and a half acres outdoors is where you might stumble across bricks, guttering, tiles and garden ornaments, and where you can pick up a stone gargoyle for your garden at €10, or pay significantly more for a fountain.

Salvaged cast-iron radiators provide a practical purpose and also add to the aesthetic quality of a room.

“We have customers with ultra-modern homes using our cast iron radiators and timber flooring,” Harry adds. “We have new options too, especially when it comes to things like cast iron radiators. New ones are more efficient and they come with all the guarantees, but they can be in the old style.”

Not surprisingly he has seen a shift in buying habits, driven by recent changes in how we live.

“People have been buying for their gardens because they’ve been staying at home,” he says. “Old whiskey barrels have been flying out as people want garden bars with a couple of bar stools and pub signs.”

He’s also seeing creativity among shoppers and even the appeal of repurposing.

“A client might have a picture of an Edwardian sideboard only three feet long which they bought to put a sink in to make a vanity unit,” he says. “The next generation coming through wants something different but at a fair and reasonable price. People think salvage will be like antiques price-wise but it’s not.”

Which makes me happy to hear even though I don’t have anywhere, in particular, to put a parquet floor at the moment I can still dream.