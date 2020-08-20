Vintage View: How to make sure your fine jewellery sparkles  

Over a lifetime, most of us will pick up at least one or two examples of fine jewellery.

Our gems are infused with a highly personal, emotional story.

Whether they are new or a century old, here are tips to keep your precious pieces shining through.

We have talked about costume jewellery and paste stones and faux materials already.

With foil backs, crystals are not safe to dunk in water, but most fine jewellery which features natural (non-porous) stones in uncomplicated settings can be carefully cleaned in a solution of water with a hint of gentle liquid soap.

Drift them individually through this solution in the cradle of your hand and use touches (not drags or scrubs) of a baby toothbrush.

Rinse, pat dry and finish with a deft buff with a jeweller's cloth without any snagging lint.

Try the jewellery polishing cloths from Connoisseurs, €9.99 from [url=https://www.secretfashionfixes.ie/secretfashionfixes.ie[/url].

Sonic cleaning is best left in the hands of the professionals for all but everyday jewellery, as it is potentially damaging to some pieces, including opals and pearls.

When handling old or character items, avoid furious over-cleaning.

Some pieces are meant to be left matt, or blackened and include relief detail set off by some light oxidation (some silver will be what is termed niello).

A certain faded gentility and original patina are appropriate to some vintage and antique precious metals. Even relatively safe, mentholated spirits may produce too high a shine.

Assess each piece carefully, as a rude chemical dip, even using a home foil hack to a special piece of sculptural silver, can make it overly bright.

These treatments take away not only corrosion but a layer of the original metal.

Enamel is powdered glass and it can easily cheap and break. Polish only, with feather-light touches.

Never, ever immerse strings of pearls or any superfine chains or delicate settings — take them to a specialist.

In general, organic strings and beading should be handled with extreme caution.

Don’t soak ivory, pearls or opals and calcium-rich stones: Wipe and dry immediately.

Use a plastic bowl, and even then put in the plug of the sink to avoid throwing the ruby-encrusted baby out with the rinse water.

Every time you handle your jewellery, think about what it’s going to touch.

The reason jewels are separated by serious collectors is that the knocking together of a harder material or a sharply cut stone against a softer material like cameo, can lead to scratches.

A good illustration of the worst way to store your jewellery. Tangled, with softer stones like the cameo shell bumping up against harder materials. Disaster. Divide off each item.





Diamonds are feted for being near indestructible (forever, as Shirley Bassey crooned).

The truth is that many crystalline gemstones are not as hard as you think.

Sapphires can crack in seriously scalding hot water. A seriously hard thwack on a hard surface can break a diamond. Sorry, Shirley.

Keep in mind that gold is soft: It wears thin with use and handling.

Don’t apply pressure when cleaning it, and keep your gold jewellery with a high carat count for best wear, not hacking down the beech hedging.

Don’t park an 18ct gold ring on a finger against tougher platinum — a bruising experience for the more delicate gold.

The truth is, the less you handle and wear your jewellery and work any clasps, the better shape it will be in (a great excuse for a bigger box of jewellery in the interest of circulation).

When dressing, your jewellery should be the very last thing to go on.

Spray your hair and skin with your cosmetics and perfume, style your hair and then when you’re ready to slip on your shoes, then, gild the lily.

Fine chains and ear-rings can be easily snagged and snapped by the whisk of a hairbrush. Don’t over-spray your pieces with a final mist of perfume.

If you’ve just had your hair chemically treated, leave your pearls at home as they can be permanently damaged by the rub of hair colouring and some make-up ingredients.





To cut down on the need to clean your jewellery in any serious way, give it a wipe after wearing it to ensure your cosmetics are not left glued to the surface where they can tarnish the metals and catch fine dust.

Use a soft cleaning cloth (those cloths from the optician's for your glasses are worth keeping) and check for damage, missing stones or wear to any chain — it could save you from losing part of all of that treasure when you’re out with it on, tipsy and distracted.

Storing jewellery takes a little forethought. Good habitable humidity is important for your skin and your pearls, which can discolour in arid conditions.

Some metals should be guarded against oxidation. Keep them out of the air and in some cases, stones are best stored out of the light too.

Turquoise, despite its desert heritage, can fade with prolonged exposure to intense UV - so don’t toss that Sleeping Beauty, Squash-Blossom vintage bracelet onto a windowsill.

Wrap silver and any base metals in acid-free tissue or at the very least, put it in small plastic bags, kneading the air out to prevent oxidation and blackening.

A good jeweller will have silica gel packs you can put in your jewellery box at home to slow tarnishing.

Small compartments in a jewellery box are perfect for both viewing your pieces and plucking them out to match to an outfit.

If you have a dedicated box with the individual piece, and it’s of good quality — keep it.

When selling, it’s nice to be able to offer the original box as part of the piece’s provenance, and many antique necklaces and bracelets have cushioned, formed, velvet-lined cases — exquisite.

Try to find a way of hanging necklaces, as the tug of war to get them apart when tangled can mangle old links and do real damage.

If you have any certificates for the quality and history of your jewels, keep them safe, and itemise your star pieces with an up-to-date valuation by a professional for your house insurance.