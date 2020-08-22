While auctions are different, the selection is as wide as ever 

THE unfolding vista of auction schedules is different in 2020. Usually, towards the end of August, thoughts turn to a coming season that seems quite distant. Not so in this benighted year.

In the coming week there will be antique and interiors sales at James Adam in Dublin, RJ Keighery in Waterford and at Mullen's of Laurel Park in Bray. A timed online jewellery auction runs at O'Reilly's of Francis Street in Dublin from next Wednesday to Friday and a preview exhibition of Sotheby's Irish art sale, including the collection of Sir Michael Smurfit, runs by appointment at the RHA Gallery in Dublin from August 27-30.

This is good news for collectors who are enabled more than ever before to buy at auction from the comfort of their own computer. Growing numbers of newly moved online auctioneers are offering the option to view by appointment as well. The choice is wide.

An emerald and diamond three-stone ring from the timed online sale at O'Reilly's, Dublin.

The most expensively estimated lot at James Adam is a sapphire and diamond cluster ring (€3,500-€4,500).

If sapphire and diamonds are not your thing a large giltwood pier mirror might fit nicely. This one is estimated at €2,000-€4,000.

Among the other more expensively estimated lots at this sale are an Irish silver samovar made in Dublin in 1803 by Robert Breading(€3,000-€4,000), a c1723 silver two-handled loving cup made in Dublin by Thomas Walker (€2,500-€3,500), a George III architects chest (€2,000-€4,000) and a George IV extending dining table (€2,000-€3,000).

An Irish provincial wool winder at James Adam in Dublin.

Among the more unusual lots is an Irish provincial 18th/19th-century wool winder with a six-spoke wheel (€400-€600), a c1927 Lalique tulip vase (€600-€800), an 18th-century canvas fire bucket (€50-€100), a 19th-century Swiss rosewood cased musical box (€200-400) and some Russian icons.

The 344-lot catalogue offers a giltwood console table with Carrara marble top (€2,000-€3,000) along with silver, jewellery, furniture, art, decanters, decorative glass, lighting and a wide variety of household collectibles.

The catalogue at RJ Keighery in Waterford features 665 lots. The online-only sale is on view this weekend and gets underway at 10am on Monday. There are diamond rings, rings set with precious stones, bracelets, necklaces, watches, diamond studs on offer at the timed online August sale at O'Reilly's of Francis Street which runs until next Friday.

Sir John Lavery's portrait of Lady Evelyn Farquhar from the Smurfit collection at Sotheby's.

Meantime the Dublin viewing for Sotheby's Irish art sale in London on September 9 gets underway at the Royal Hibernian Academy next Thursday. The sale is to be highlighted by 19 works from the collection of Sir Michael Smurfit, amassed over 30 years for the K Club and his private residence in Kildare.

The combined pre-sale low estimate for fine examples by leading Irish artists like Yeats, Lavery and Orpen is just under €3 million. Outside the Smurfit collection, Sotheby's will offer a broad range of drawings, paintings and sculpture from the 19th century to the present day. Notable highlights include Gerard Dillon's monumental The Dreamer and Kerry Fisherman by Jack B Yeats. Viewing will run until August 30.