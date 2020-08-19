Your ticket to travel back in time to 19th-century Tralee, via Bray

Check out what's on offer at Mullen's sale, from a silver tea service to garden urns that moved to Dublin from Beverly Hills
The Kerry silver tea service at Mullen's on Monday. 
Wednesday, August 19, 2020 - 11:00 AM
Des O’Sullivan

A bygone era in Kerry, when deals were done in smoke-filled rooms at the County Kerry Club in Denny Street, Tralee, is recalled in a lot coming up at Mullen's classic and contemporary interiors sale in Laurel Park, Bray, Co Wicklow, next Monday (August 24). 

Established in the early 1830s the County Kerry Club, at 9/10 Denny Street, numbered Daniel O'Connell and his brother John among its members and offered both dining rooms and accommodation.

Lot 458, pictured above, is an inscribed silver tea service presented in 1866 by the members to Richard Chute Mason, club secretary. It is estimated at €2,500-€3,000. 

One of a pair of monumental garden urns at Mullen's.
Among the other lots on offer is a pair of monumental sandstone garden urns, each over two metres high. Their Irish owners shipped them from their home in Beverly Hills to the grounds of their home in south Dublin when they returned to live here. They are estimated at €8,000-€12,000. 

The sale is on socially distant view today and tomorrow and the online auction gets underway at 10am on Monday.

