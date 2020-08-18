Art attack: Guide to what's on at home and around the world 

ART SHOW

An exhibition of small paintings made during lockdown by Elizabeth Magill in her rural Antrim studio runs at the Kerlin Gallery in Dublin from September 5 to October 10. The artist normally lives and works in London but over the past seven years, she and her partner have managed some farmland on the Antrim coast. During this time they have planted 5,000 acres of indigenous trees "as a kind of small nod in relation to where we are ecologically". The exhibition, entitled "Her Nature", is, the artist explains, a kind of lament to the strange times we are living in and an attempt to suggest a kind of beauty and of distance. "But I'm hoping that with the way I have painted them that there is an ease to the gesture which suggests a healing, or a rest," she adds.

AUTUMN FAIR

The autumn London Decorative Antiques and Textiles Fair is to go ahead in London from October 22-25. More than 140 dealers in British and European design will gather at an airy double-height marquee in Battersea Park in what will be London's first major art fair since early spring. There will be social distancing and admission will be by timed tickets booked in advance.

PORTRAIT PRIZE

A total of 26 artists working across a variety of different media have been shortlisted for the 2020 Zurich Portrait Prize. A further 20 young artists aged from three to 18 have been shortlisted for the Zurich Young Portrait Prize. The winner gets a prize of €15,000 and a commission worth €5,000 to create a new work for the National Portrait Collection. An exhibition of all shortlisted works will run at the National Gallery of Ireland from November 21 to March 21, 2021, and at the Crawford Gallery from April 17, 2021, to July 11, 2021.

CELEBRITY STYLE

An animal print caftan worn by Barbra Streisand in Meet the Fockers is among the highlights at Julien's MusiCares Charity Relief auction live and online on September 9. Artists, athletes and entertainers including Streisand, the Bee Gees, Billie Eilish, Carlos Santana, Bill Wyman, Carole King, Cher, Ozzy Osbourne, Elton John, Eric Clapton and Willie Nelson have contributed to the sale for a charity that looks after musicians in times of need.