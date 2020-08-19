Sky's the limit: Your chance to buy a piece of the moon 

With a diameter of just four inches this is, besides the moon itself, the largest lunar sphere known.

Fashioned from a lunar meteorite, it is on offer at Deep Impact: Lunar and Rare Meteorites online at Christie's New York until August 25.

The meteorite came from a piece of the moon ejected into space following an impact on the moon surface. It is a real rarity.

Not one milligramme of the 400kg of Apollo material brought to earth by Apollo astronauts is available for private ownership, yet some of the material they brought back is remarkably similar.

The sale features dozens of extraterrestrial specimens with estimates from €500.

The sphere carries an estimate of $300,000-$500,000.