Luxury hotels can inspire us to create a spa sanctuary at home

CONFINED largely to barracks in recent times, some found peace pottering among the peonies, others soothed themselves by sawing up a storm in the garden shed — but a strong majority of us will have sought refuge in our ersatz onsite spa retreats.

Our bathrooms serve undeniable practical purposes but they’ve always been a place to relax and contemplate. A kind of recharge zone. We emerge from that steam-filled citadel feeling shiny and new — and strangely, so does the world around us.

And at no time has this been more the case than now. With far-flung luxury holidays largely off the agenda this summer, many might also be craving the opulence that a hotel bathroom can bring.

An opulent hotel bathroom in the Four Seasons in Florence.

Research from Victorian Plumbing found that we’re so enamoured with hotel bathrooms, that more than 1.6 million photos on Instagram are tagged with #bathroomselfie.

But we can take our cue from the most instagrammable luxury hotel bathrooms in the world, says bathroom design expert George Holland of Victorian Plumbing.

The best hotel bathrooms are the ones that feel welcoming, personal and intimate — and that doesn’t happen by accident, he adds.

“There is nothing utilitarian about the bathrooms at the Four Seasons in Florence. Whilst a bath in the middle of the room might not be practical, you can still bring touches of opulence into your bathroom by incorporating marble accessories, wall lighting and even a gilded mirror to add interest.” Speaking of The Silo Hotel in Cape Town, South Africa, he adds: “Pops of clashing colour complement vintage vanity units to create a truly unique bathroom experience. “Whilst you might not be able to recreate the views from this hotel bathroom, you can take inspiration by mixing the old and new together. Try a vintage chandelier-style pendant light styled alongside a modern and brightly coloured storage bench.” But let’s be honest: For many of us, our bathrooms are spaces where hard, cold surfaces tend to rule. They’re usually painted in cool colours and as for lighting? Most of us will be familiar with bulbs whose harsh glare would do a searchlight proud.

Leading interior design house Neptune advocates a softer, gentler approach to bathroom decorating and lighting that will help you create a space that is always warm and inviting.

Tiles have their uses, but paint and timber create a warmer atmosphere. Limit tiles to the walls immediately surrounding your shower and opt for a hardwearing and wipe-clean painted finish elsewhere, such as timber panelling.

Room with a view: A hotel bathroom in The Silo Hotel in Cape Town.

If you stop the panelling part-way up, it can incorporate a small shelf on which to lean pieces of art, according to the team at Neptune. If you are using tiles on the floor, see if the budget will stretch to accommodate natural stone and underfloor heating as it will make all the difference on winter mornings.

Larger bathrooms are a good place to have a linen cupboard to store bedding towels, face cloths and toiletries, adds Neptune. A cabinet such as the Neptune Chawton cabinet has the advantage of being modular so you can make it as big or small as you need.

A chair is always a nice spot for someone to perch and chat to you if you get bored talking (or singing) to yourself while in the tub. More realistically, a stool takes up less space in a smaller bathroom and is useful for keeping toiletries close to hand.

Make sure your bathroom lighting is suitable for using near a water source.

Finally, when it comes to accessories, think outside the box with framed pictures, proper rugs — as opposed to bathmats — and fabric blinds or curtains.

With a little imagination, your bathroom can be the sanctuary of your dreams.