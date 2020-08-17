Meet designer who realised his dream of opening salvage shop 

DON'T you just love it when a cloud has a silver lining? Understandably hard though it is for many to see a silver lining in the particularly dark cloud of coronavirus, one designer and business owner pivoted his company’s offering with some creative thinking and advancing a dream which he originally filed away for future reference.

Pre-March, Eamonn Elders was doing very nicely with his company Creation Station, where he and his team design retail displays, corporate interiors and showrooms for a high profile client list including the likes of Miele, New Balance, Guinness Storeroom, Coca-Cola and Jameson.

An eclectic mix of vintage, modern, and reproduction vintage are among the products available at Absolutely Salvage.

Then the virus struck. “It stopped a lot of that business,” Eamonn explains, “so we turned our attention to pivoting the business to more residential interiors. I knew everyone was looking at the four walls in lockdown, no one was leaving Ireland on holiday, so everyone had started spending on the house makeover.

And here’s where the silver lining came in.

“I had a dream of opening a salvage shop and calling it Absolutely Salvage,” he says. “The name was in my head for years, and I’ve always loved salvage programmes on TV but I thought it was something for down the line when I’d retire.”

With a huge amount of props and interiors products at his disposal from his existing business, he decided not to wait and now has the shop up and running selling vintage pieces, from furniture to accessories reflecting his love of mixing old and modern together.

Open just under two months, he opted for the location of Castlecomer Craft Yard in Castlecomer, Co Kilkenny.

It’s a charming little enclave of old buildings filling up quickly with ceramicists, potters, jewellery makers, and the recent addition of the all-essential café.

Already establishing itself as a destination for home interior buffs, Eamonn says, “People are finding us by accident too from the Discovery Park next door. It’s a little community here, a destination for staycations.”

With all the hallmarks of a curio shop, it’s where Eamonn draws on his background in display design to create scenes of furniture and accessories working together to give customers ideas.

“Lots of people can see with their eyes but not their imagination,” he says. “There are scenes in the shop which I keep changing around. I have a thing for chairs, desks, shelving, mirrors, chests turned into a bar, cool storage boxes, feature lighting, cinema seating, nice wall panelling, candleholders, and fairy mushrooms. We have a workshop for repairs and we reupholster furniture turning antique into cool with modern fabrics.”

Added to this is his passion for repurposing, so on a visit to the shop expect to find old record cabinets or Bush televisions masquerading as whisky bars, all transformed in the workshop.

Eamonn Elders, imaginator and founder of Absolutely Salvage.

“It’s about making old new again,” he explains. “But with the salvage we also have new things like mirrors and soft furnishings, and we’re agents for panelling products and architectural vinyls.”

Now working seven days a week, he’s already seeing the potential to open another salvage outlet in Dublin from where his main company operates.

But it seems the seven-day week is far from wearing him out.

“I’m working every weekend and I’m exhilarated,” he says. “It reminds me of weekends when I’m away at trade shows and came home buzzing. I feel that way now after a weekend in the shop.”

Noting the absence of tradeshows this year and how they typically inform the interiors world of what’s in vogue for the coming season, Eamonn sees another silver lining.

“I was thinking how are we going to know what to do when Milan [Design Week] isn’t there to tell us? But it’s actually making people more creative. We all started looking at what we had at home when the shops were shut, and started putting items together the way we like them instead of following the trends.”

Open Saturday and Sunday and the rest of the week by appointment for the moment, plus the convenience of an online shop, it’s not just the general public taking an interest but also interior designers looking to source something unusual.