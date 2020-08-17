Damien Enright: 'Denser' water in Irish seas makes swimming easier

On the recent afternoons of August sunshine in west Cork, my companion and I walk through cool woods to white, sand beaches where the receding tide has warmed the sea.

I think the sea is better for swimming here than in the Canaries. If one is swimming overarm, as in the 'crawl', one feels greater traction, one moves more steadily and farther with less effort. The water feels 'denser' and gives more leverage to each stroke of the arm through it. My wife suggests that our coastal water might be more saline, and one can well imagine that the greater the number of miniscule salt grains dissolved in a cubic metre of water, the more push the water will it give as it is displaced.

The salinity of the sea off the SW coast of Ireland in winter is 35.0 PSU (Practical Salinity Unit) and in summer is lower, at 34.5 PSU. Water retains heat longer than air. On Kerala beaches, in India, where the sea temperature can reach 30C, 'misty mornings' are common. The relatively colder morning air over the warmer sea creates a mist.

The warmest water around Ireland's coasts is found in the south-west, off Cork and Kerry; the sea is coldest off the Antrim coast. The temperature difference is 2 or 3 Celsius; I would prefer to swim in Munster than in Ulster. For the overarm swimmer, the water is uncomfortable when it freezes the bridge of his nose.

The temperature at Cork is 16.7°C / 62.1°F. In La Gomera, the island where we spent over half of this year, in willing and, then, enforced exile, it was 22.8°C/73°F. I'm no scientist but if, indeed, the higher the sea temperature, the lower the salinity, it's no wonder the water in the Canaries would seem 'thinner' than it does here and swimming takes more effort.

I can never understand the joy of ploughing up and down a large swimming pool wearing a bathing cap and goggles. The water is thin and chlorinated. As a boy, I once won a swimming race at a pool in, I think, Templemore. I remember being surprised, because as I swung my arms through the water, I thought I was getting nowhere.

Last week, a reader, Kathleen Finn, got in touch with me to say that she and her husband John had seen hundreds of white birds high above their west Cork home circling the sky in an eerie silence. I suggested they might be gulls. They were small, she said, for gulls, and had black tails. Might they also have had black heads?, I wondered. And, indeed, they had. They circled the sky in large flocks, flying soundlessly.

On Flying Ant Day, the weather is, typically, close and thundery. Male and female ants everywhere sprout wings and take to the sky, seeking airborne mates from other colonies. Nature has synchronised an ant love-fest, and an avian ant feast. Birds of a dozen species feed on them. In every cubic metre of air, there is a flying ant.

Seagulls lift from the slob where they are roosting and drift on the thermals as the ants ascend to meet them by the millions. Swallow and swifts, house martins and sand martins, even wood pigeons join the feast. Soon, the gulls may be seen to act erratically. Perhaps some chemical in the ants they eat, perhaps pheromones – they are, after all mating – reaches their brains and makes them 'drunk'. Seeing drunken gulls, other birds flock to the fiesta.

I've witnessed bats, in Cuba, getting drunk and out-of-their-heads when feeding on overripe fruit and I've written about rats in the primeval forests of La Gomera in the Canary Islands getting so addicted to the fruits of a certain tree on a certain single day of ripening that even after toppling to the ground from drunkenness, they climb the tree again and, sometimes, eventually eat themselves unto death, crawling into the undergrowth to become fodder for the carrion crows, which – who knows? – may get a second-hand high from eating them.

Is it not extraordinary that on a special day, ants, in colonies scattered across the landscape, climb out of their underground tunnels and take to the air. Here is social media, without Twitter or Facebook. Or do they twitter, at a pitch higher than we can hear?

It seems that creatures with tiny brains also enjoy a sort of romance, meanwhile providing for others – the gulls – vacations from reality, not raucous, but silent, awaited and watched out for, a special, single day every year.