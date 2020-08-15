A chance to buy anything from a shillelagh to an old bowler hat

OFFERING everything from an old bowler hat and a shillelagh to antique furniture, silver condiments, oil lamps, costume and other jewellery, a George III military tray, Belleek and other porcelain, a Victorian cast-iron fireplace with original tiles to armchairs, mirrors, garden sculpture, chests of drawers and books the three-day sale by Matthews in Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, is brimful of interest for collectors and bargain hunters.

More than 1,800 lots will come under the hammer at this on the premises clearance auction today, tomorrow and Monday. Incorporating an original Victorian chemist shop the premises is a large townhouse on The Square. A marquee has been erected to allow for Covid-19 restrictions. The online auction features a wide spectrum of goods gathered over three generations by the Slattery family.