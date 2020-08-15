A chance to buy anything from a shillelagh to an old bowler hat

Calling collectors and bargain hunters: Matthews' three day sale in Co Westmeath is brimful of interest
A chance to buy anything from a shillelagh to an old bowler hat
This Victorian fire inset with original tiles comes up at Matthews.
Saturday, August 15, 2020 - 09:02 AM
Des O’Sullivan

OFFERING everything from an old bowler hat and a shillelagh to antique furniture, silver condiments, oil lamps, costume and other jewellery, a George III military tray, Belleek and other porcelain, a Victorian cast-iron fireplace with original tiles to armchairs, mirrors, garden sculpture, chests of drawers and books the three-day sale by Matthews in Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, is brimful of interest for collectors and bargain hunters.

More than 1,800 lots will come under the hammer at this on the premises clearance auction today, tomorrow and Monday. Incorporating an original Victorian chemist shop the premises is a large townhouse on The Square. A marquee has been erected to allow for Covid-19 restrictions. The online auction features a wide spectrum of goods gathered over three generations by the Slattery family.

More in this section

six-senses-2.jpg Luxury hotels can inspire us to create a spa sanctuary at home
colour scheme by Jane 2.jpg Transform your home with this year's most popular colours 
MOSP%20BEE%202 Richard Collins: Vital Bud-dy to our bees and butterflies 

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices