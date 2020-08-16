What potted plant should I put outside my front door?

Question

Can you tell me what potted plant best suits outside the front door?

It's an area that gets a lot of sun. For the last few years I have placed plants there and they have faded and been burnt by the sun.

I have two large pots on either side of the door but whatever I try, the sun damages them. I would be grateful for any help.

Answer

As you have experienced, it is essential to choose the right plant for the right place.

Using a shade lover in a sunny position will undoubtedly lead to leaf scorch and other problems which will eventually kill the plant or at the very least cause it not to thrive.

Choisya and, in particular, the cultivar ‘Sundance’ is a beautiful golden-leaved form of the Mexican orange blossom which delights in a position in full sun.

Cordylines, of which there are many varieties available, also want such a situation and will bring a very definite texture with their sword-like spiky foliage.

Most bedding plants will enjoy full sun as will bulbs such as lilies but whatever you opt for remember to water frequently, as a pot sustaining one or more plants in a position in full sun will need water every day at this time of the year.