Trending now: What's new in the world of interiors   

It hasn't exactly been the Roaring '20s so far, has it? More of a mewling introduction to the decade with interior design trade shows cancelled, and an all-round lack of razzmatazz to gen us up on what trends to expect next year.

This, of course, has an upside as it leaves us less inclined to be slaves to fashion, which makes me wonder if all along we’ve been dictated to by the limitations of seasonal choices, something I had plenty of time to muse on during lockdown while trying to buy a red cardigan online in May. There wasn’t a chance of finding one amid the creams and pastels of summer, although come October I’ve no doubt I’ll be awash with choice in anticipation of Christmas.

But if there is one trend we could not have predicted six months ago, it’s the change in how we use our homes, multi-functioning as office, classroom, and artisan sourdough bakery. Plus, DIY and gardening surfaced as the hobbies of the season for those who typically wouldn’t know a hammer from a hoe.

And what about the shift towards decorating and styling as a reflection of how it makes us feel, rather than indulging the knee-jerk reaction of looking to trends to dictate our choices?

Cane furniture continues to trend with the new addition of fibre wall hangings Picture: Jackie Tyrrell Design

Interior architect Jackie Tyrrell of Jackie Tyrrell Design says, “We’re no longer playing it safe. People are braver as they’ve had more time to sit in their houses recently. We’re seeing bold floral wallpapers and wall panelling is coming into new builds as a fixture like it used to be in Victorian and Georgian times.”

But for something less permanent and with less commitment, Jackie is also seeing wall hangings emerge as a new look.

“Fibre art is used just like a painting,” she explains. “They’re great for acoustics to absorb sound and you can hoover them like a rug. You can also join them together and even inserts lights to make a feature wall.”

And she also sees the emergence of cane in the last year being set to stay.

“Cane detailing will follow through to next year as we’ve missed the season this year,” Jackie explains. “Rattan lighting is just a nod to the look without investing in a big piece and it’s not just in furniture. We’re using it now in things like kitchen cabinet doors.”

But there’s another trend that looks set to stay for the long haul.

“There are more home offices, more than I’ve ever been asked for,” Jackie adds. “It could be a whole room conversion or just part of a room with the office area hidden in storage that can be pulled out.”

Not everything is serious though and that’s something we’d all like to indulge.

“Animal themes are bringing a sense of humour and fun,” she says. “Things like hippo and giraffe lamps work like a bit of jewellery dotted around a room, and wall lights are back with a twist. They can be hung and plugged in but moved around like a table lamp.”

A desk can be built into storage so it doesn't turn a room at home into something resembling an office. Picture: Conbu Design

Interior designer and creative director Angela Connolly of Conbu Design is also seeing how working from home is impacting on her own interior design projects.

“The focus is on creating functional home offices with increased remote working and homeschooling,” she says. “Guest bedrooms, dining rooms and even kitchens have doubled up as home offices and increased the focus on the need for multi-functional spaces.”

But she also seeing a welcome touch of fun and decadence emerging.

“We’re all spending more time at home with pandemic restrictions still in place,” she says. “The home bar is an essential element and can be as simple as a bar trolley, or a custom-made home bar.”

Added to this is how she’s noticing a rising trend in the design of the all-important sofa as it graduates from an L- shape to take on cosier proportions.

“Curved, sculptural sofas upholstered in a rich velvet are very popular,” she explains. “They are real statement pieces and pure luxury.”

But while there’s a certain degree of indulgence with this trend, it appears to be balanced out by another which is all about practicality: Performance fabrics.

“They can be used indoors and outdoors,” says Angela. “They’re stain-resistant, colour-fast, and bleach cleanable. Now you can have that white sofa, even with pets and children.”