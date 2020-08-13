How to be home-tech savvy

I BUMP up against sleek intelligent appliances, remote services and strident app-based home control every week in my working life. What really matters? What is just a fad, an ego buy, a distraction from the granular content of our lives? It’s a very personal arena —but let’s start with what we probably all need, with the exception of a small, calm, coveted contingent — broadband.

The truth about broadband speed

Despite the advertising, broadband speed relies on what the upload and download speed is for your area based on the current infrastructure (the type of cables) and the usage in the area according to the time of day. We’re all collapsed in a heap on the sofa and/or trilling away on our keyboards in the evening, but at 5am, things will obviously be less crammed with digital traffic, and the broadband speeds will peak. Your broadband speed is often not going to be the maximum whip-crack lightning-fast speeds, deliverable by providers seen to be serving your area. Often the expectation is just not realistic. We access content from the internet with download speeds — so that’s going to be crucial, unless, like me, you’re uploading work containing files crammed with big fat images or are simpering through live video meetings, for instance, and that composes the nerve-shredding moments of your day. Fibre and part-fibre broadband is the ideal.

Testing, testing

So, testing the speed for your house at different times of a standard day, methodically with a free tool such as broadbandspeedtest.ie, is crucial, both to be informed of what you might get in speeds, and to judge the performance of your current provider. The site explains that download will inevitably be slower than upload and explains the two key measurements: Ping, which is measured in milliseconds, indicates how quickly your connection can respond to a request. The lower your ping, the faster your internet connection is at responding to the actions you ask it to take. Jitter is a bit like Ping, in that it is measured in milliseconds and refers to the responsiveness of your connection. The lower the Jitter, the more consistently reliable your broadband connection is likely to be.” Tests from this Bonkers based provider, switcher.ie, and other speed test sites should work for broadband ADSL, cable, satellite, wireless and 3G /4G

Choosing a provider

There are manual and technical ways to speed up your connection yourself including fidgets with the router, so check your speeds, clear the best path for a good connection and choose your package with open eyes. Four users using live-streaming and downloading and dancing off and on Netflix, we will want download speeds in the area of 35-108Mbps download speed — but I’m advised that many users need less broadband than they are hungering for. Segregated services first, before judging bundles to include all your mobile and all Wi-Fi network needs. To compare broadband speeds (offered not delivered) by providers in your area go to bonkers.ie, and use your Eircode, and then instantly segue into deals on offer in your locality. Your individual situation will determine what you and family need. If you know you should be getting better based on repeated speed tests and your provider is not delivering it's time to moan to the sales team. Don’t be passive.

Useful home operation apps?

Trawling PC magazines or following a suspicious technology critic such as myself (and putting music and screen entertainment aside) intelligent home heating thermostats and Wi-Fi security/monitoring remains top of anyone’s list. Have you ever actually met anyone who gushes about their washing machine feeding itself the correct amount of detergent, or thrilling over a fridge that reminds them in a shrewish text that the milk is low?

Picture: iStock

We’re handing our already softening brains over to fuzzy logic, but there are app guided technology that can make two big areas of our lives that bit less fraught. Before you start parading your robot vacuum cleaners and silky automatic blinds: Keep in mind, these devices work perfectly, most of the time, on relatively old-style automation via a remote (or your phone acting as one) with the odd software download to finesse performance.

Re-engineered humanity?

You may someday be on your private jet, returning from the Cote d’Azur, and want to instruct Snippy to give the polo grounds a quick extra groom but it’s highly unlikely. Lying in bed, I asked my husband a question, and he responded robotically “Google blah blah-?” like a pyjama-clad C-3PO. Horrified at having not known the silken-voiced, intelligence-manager was reclining with us on the bedside table, I bounded from the duvet and ripped the intruder out of the wall. I’m not a data-collecting conspiracy theorist, but I want to winnow out a problem with a flawed, wondering, human-being, not with my connected clock.

To dig deeper, read about the potential impact of the Internet of Things (IOT) on our cognitive ability in Brett Frischmann’s Re-engineering Humanity (Cambridge UP €26.20). It’s a nuanced, complex argument. Frischmann recently wrote in Scientific American, that it’s a "conceptual mistake boiling intelligence down to a binary-smart versus dumb — as if it exists on a single dimension". He concluded in the same article that "we may be making ourselves dumber when we outsource thinking and rely on supposedly smart tech to micromanage our daily lives for the sake of cheap convenience". Smart technology doesn’t by its nature make us (to use a general term for increasing intelligence) smarter. I can dim my own light-bulbs with a brass dial and not feel less of a person.

Home to a hub

A so-called smarthome hub (Alexa, Siri, Cortana, or the Google Assistant) offers what are termed interlinked "recipes" for compatible, connected devices. If you’re comfortable with this level of control and predictive analytics — a whole world of affordable voice-activated gadgetry awaits, shepherded by highly accessible software including If This Then That (IFTTT) to bring even reluctant devices, services and apps on board. With the Amazon Echo 3rd Generation from just €100, the over-arching professionally installed intelligent home automation dream is for most of us – now redundant. We can now all afford to plug n’ play versatile devices, but start with tools not toys – practical security and heating control.

The Smartzone systems offer a range of future-proof security bundles from an Irish company covering connected security, monitoring, device control and even an extra eye on the elderly or vulnerable loved one with two-way voice and video 24/7. Their security bundle of Wi-Fi is updated remotely and starts at just €199 on offer and to this you can add Video Doorbell & CCTV, Smart Heating Controls, Smart Lighting, Smart Door Locks, and Smart Leak Detection, smartzone.ie

Google Home Smart Speaker/Hub. €99.99, DID Electrical.

For zoned heating at home, the latest smart thermostats that are not only manually scheduled but "react" to the level of activity, occupancy, and weather patterns are an essential buy and there’s plenty of choice on the market. Tell Alexa, Siri or Google Home hubs to nudge up the temperature a degree or take it down – right from your chair. They will even tell you when a window has been left open. Smart radiator thermostats are also available to work to schedule. Thermostats from €199.99 and smart TRVs €129.99, tado.com/ie. Nest thermostats with free installation, €130, electricireland.ie