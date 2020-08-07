Transform your home with this year's most popular colours 

A LICK of paint has always been the ultimate way to transform a room. It can refresh its look and recharge the atmosphere — and these post-lockdown times have inspired many of us to get more creative than ever before with a pot of emulsion and a brush.

First off, a quick snoop on Instagram for a bit of inspiration, aspiration and straight-up interiors envy…and scrolling done, we’re left asking, what’s the most “Instagrammed” paint colour of 2020? The people at home and interiors website Homehow.co.uk (https://www.homehow.co.uk/) took it upon themselves to find out, and commissioned research into the number of hashtags posted on the social networking service for different shades, by different brands.

This data revealed that the most popular paint colours contain shades of grey, green and blue. In fact, the most popular paint shade of all on Instagram is Paris Grey by Zoffany, with almost 24,000 hashtags.

But if you are a fan of dark walls, these are the colours you can choose from: Green Smoke by Farrow and Ball (21,355 hashtags), Bancha by Farrow and Ball (9,827 hashtags), Hale Navy by Benjamin Moore (7,984 hashtags) and De Nimes by Farrow and Ball (4,458 hashtags).

Interior designer Jane Dennehy.

For leading Munster interior designer Jane Dennehy (www.janedennehyinteriors.ie), going green is the key trend. “Green is everywhere this year, and as there are many shades of green paints, everyone is going mad for the muted hue of Colour Trend’s ‘Huntsman’,” said Jane.

“It does look lovely in any style room, modern or contemporary and works in rooms that are both full of natural light and those that lack it.” Jane agrees that Farrow and Ball’s ‘Bancha’ deserves its popularity. “It is an olivey green that is slightly brighter and more vivid than ‘Hunstman’,” she added.

A simple shade of paint on the walls plays a far more important role within our homes than we might think, according to Jane. “With our homes in the spotlight during the pandemic, design and colour trends have been influenced by our changing needs. Given how colour can have an immense effect on our emotions, happiness and well-being, getting the colour scheme right has never been more key for creating a contented happy home and office space,” she added.

Cork-based Jane was introduced to architecture, colour, texture and design from an early age, adding: “My creative upbringing has inspired my passion for all aspects of art and design.” Jane graduated from University of Ulster with a degree in Fine and Applied Art in 2001 and her years of experience in interior design includes high-spec private homes to simple room refurbishments.

How has Jane helped her clients use colour to improve their homes or working space at home in recent months? “Unsurprisingly, people have been spending time during lock-down considering improvements to their homes and I always provide advice to clients on colour schemes and layouts,” she said.

Set the tone: Blend calming palettes with brighter colours for a punch of vibrancy, says Jane Dennehy.

“With so many people working from home now, it has forced many to re-evaluate space and colour, particularly in their workspaces.” Site visits can’t be beaten, she adds, noting: “Most of my clients want to brighten up their homes but choosing a colour can be a real conundrum for many. I often arrive to a house and find a wall covered in paint samples and a confused client.”

And if your white walls are boring you, bear in mind that warm and unique colours are making waves too: Spiced Honey by Dulux was named as Dulux’s Colour of the Year 2019.

“I have experience at choosing the right colour tones and textures and in many cases, I just need to provide some encouragement and reassurance to blend calming palettes with brighter colours which add a punch of vibrancy,” said Jane.

“For example, using a feature wall is a great and easy opportunity to liven up a space. Feature walls with punches of colour look fantastic, especially when offset by the rest of the room which can be painted in a calmer palette.”