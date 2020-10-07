Creative bedrooms, Swedish timepieces and Irish prints 

Isn’t this such a lovely theme for a children’s room? Søstrene Grene’s products, above, are all about bringing creativity into the home and inspiring children’s imaginative play — and of course "hygge". My three kids would have this turned into a wasteland in under five minutes, but hey, a girl can dream. Available in all their Irish stores, including Blanchardstown, Limerick, and Cork.

Keep time au naturelle with this gorgeous wooden clock, it’s the comfortingly unpronounceable Snajdare clock from Ikea. €18, www.ikea.ie

A colleague recommended the gorgeous YouTree prints — and I can see why. Created by Lucy Corcoran in Bray, who says she has always been fascinated by genealogy, Latin and crafting — now she’s managed to combine all three with her venture. Pictured here is Mamó, a great example of how Lucy uses the text of family names to form the roots, trunk and branches.

Birth dates can be included too. Unframed pictures can include up to 20 names and start at €60, framed pictures start at €75. They can be professionally mounted and framed using locally-sourced, custom-made wooden frames which are available in either black or white. Wouldn’t they make a perfect pressie for granny and grandad? https://youtree.ie/

Exciting times for Irish abstract artist, Chris O’Hara, as one of his commissioned artworks takes pride of place in the home of Zara Phillips. Zara won the commission at auction, after being initially outbid for another painting Chris had gifted, in December 2019 at The Emeralds & Ivy Ball, hosted by Ronan Keating, which celebrates the partnership between Cancer Research UK and the Marie Keating Foundation, raising funds for the Cancer Awareness Roadshow Units.

Zara commissioned Chris to create a piece that included her daughter’s names, Lena and Mia. The result? A stunning 150 x 150cm piece, titled ‘Funfair’. Chris has a newly-opened gallery in Naas, Co Kildare, and one in The 1933 Furniture Company, Navan, with plans to open additional spaces throughout the country in the coming months. Explore Chris O’Hara’s work here: http://chrisoharaart.com

I really like this Arc accent chair in brandy grand sovereign leather, it’s in DFS stores at the moment for €649. www.dfs.ie.

On the Bathroom Shelf this week we have the latest launch from Boss Parfums — Alive. A fruity, woody eau de parfum, it’s created by renowned perfumer Annick Ménardo with note of apple, blackcurrant, plum and cinnamon. It’s a gorgeous summer scent and just hit the shelves yesterday in Brown Thomas stores, Arnotts and selected pharmacies nationwide. 30mls is €62.

I’m WEAK for this Chinese ceramic stool, spied online this week. It’s a bright orange glaze with pretty pink peonies to seal the deal. A perfect little side table or extra seat. It’s €267 from Shimu, www.shimu.co.uk