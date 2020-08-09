Donal Hickey: Pandemic gives us a chance to rediscover Ireland   

The rediscovery of Ireland is continuing. Not only have Irish people been forced to find new wonders in their own localities during the pandemic, they’re also travelling around the country, seeing natural attractions they would have missed but for restrictions on foreign travel.

Personal experience (so far) has been limited to the busy southwest, but the season must be just as hectic in many other places. Some people are talking in awe about gems like Goleen and Barleycove, in West Cork, and Coumeenole and Castlecove, in Co Kerry. In their own way, such places are as enjoyable as the Algarve or Lanzarote.

The other day, Inch Beach, on the Dingle Peninsula, was throbbing with Irish families, acting as if they were in warmer climes, such was their disregard for dull conditions and a cool breeze. They were surfing, swimming, picnicking, queuing for takeaways, pucking sliotars, and having a great time. Cars were parked along a half-kilometre of beach, with more spilling onto the main road.

In nearby Rossbeigh Beach, several brave souls ignored the heavy rain and went swimming in the waves that washed against the mass of boulders put there as a defence against winter storms.

Such scenes were repeated in Inchydoney, and at other beaches in West Cork, while those who prefer to remain on terra firma opted for walks in places like the Sheep’s Head Peninsula.

And nobody is complaining about the mixed weather. They’re just getting on with their holidays and proving that, if you’ve the right clothing for the Irish elements, there’s no real problem.

Conservationists, however, are raising concerns about damage to fragile dunes. There’s a deal of activity on the dunes by walkers and campers.

Littering, parking, and drinks parties are also a concern, not to mention fires, which can so damage this delicate environment.

There have been several reports of dune bonfires in the past few months.

The Maharees Conservation Association, on the Dingle Peninsula, has called on people not to camp on dunes that have been designated special areas of conservation.

Something that has become clear this summer is the lack of official sites for campers and campervans, of which we’re now seeing much more. We’re decades behind countries such as France, in regard to services for campers.

We need more serviced sites, now that so many Irish people are discovering the attractions of their own country. They might even spend future holidays at home.

Surely, there’s an opportunity here for our hard-hit tourism industry.