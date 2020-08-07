Exotic roses in full bloom on our doorsteps

I HAVE been admiring the rosebeds in Fitzgerald Park a lot, of recent weeks and months as trips to more exotic locations have obviously been curtailed and if you haven’t seen them recently, take a stroll in amongst them and do your heart some good.

I miss the old-fashioned, classic rose beds that were meticulously maintained on the front lawns of the park in my youth but these beds at the back, near to Daly’s “Shaky” Bridge are a sight to behold at the moment. It really is one of the most beautiful parts of Cork city, wandering in amongst the roses, on the grass alongside the river on the Western extreme of the Mardyke Walk.

I can fully understand why roses are regarded by so many as the quintessential garden flower. They symbolise so much — each colour represents differing emotions and traits but for me, they epitomise summer gardening.

Rosa persica is one of the most popular of the modern cultivars. Originally referred to as Hulthemia, this is a plant that is regarded as a weed in its native lands of Iran and Afghanistan where it is cut for firewood. It was taken from the genus Huthemia and renamed as Rosa persica for reasons best known to the taxonomists and botanists.

For many years, English rose breeders have been developing hybrids of this species to capitalise on its very distinctive and attractive, central dark blotch. In the late 1980s, renowned English rose breeders, Harkness Roses introduced four hybrids but the last 15 years has seen much success with many modern cultivars now available, some of the most popular being ‘Eye of the Tiger’, ‘Smiling Eyes’ and ‘Eyes for You’.

The flowers on these roses are so simple, yet colourful, all single in form with the characteristic dark central blotch and bright vivid colours. None of your hybrid tea type detail and ruffled petals here, just much simpler, colourful rose petals.

They can be grown very successfully from cuttings taken at this time of the year and don’t need to be grafted in the way that many of the more finicky rose hybrids need to be. This, in itself, makes them very valuable as a garden plant but add to that, the fact that they tolerate our coastal conditions along with a wide range of soil pH and soil types and you have real star performers. They are highly resistant to the fungal infections such as black spot and mildew which affect all our roses in this part of the world thanks to our damp and warm climate.

Rosa persica hybrids are also free-flowering over a long period of time, blooming from early summer well into the autumn.

However, as if often the case, I advise you to ignore what it says on the labels of many of the plants, that they will stay low. I have seen specimens reach one metre and more in height with a similar spread. Not overpowering but bigger than how they are described.

Colour choice is personal and certainly, with me anyway, my preferred colours change, if not each year, certainly over the course of several years. ‘Smiling Eyes’ is apricot-pink in colour and certainly, one of my 'persica de jours' at the moment. ‘Eyes for You’ has delicate, pale pink, nearly white petals each emerging from a dark purple blotch in the centre to give the idea of a blackcurrant ice cream, a real beauty and ‘Eye of the Tiger’ produces masses of orange-yellow blooms with a dark orange centre.

Whilst it was their beautiful central markings which motivated the search for new cultivars, these really pretty and free-flowering roses also have the huge benefit of being particularly pollinator-friendly.

National Biodiversity Pollinator Champion Peter Cuthbert started looking at them in 2016 with Una Fitzpatrick of the National Biodiversity Centre to examine if they were important for pollinators. He found that “the Eyes series and in particular, the pink and orange colours are the best. Bumblebees and hoverflies, in particular, love them”.

The importance of this in a garden cannot be overstated, we have 21 bumblebee species in Ireland and their populations are fragile with six of the species currently threatened with extinction.

Due to their original generic classification, you will often hear them referred to as Hulthemia roses and though they are from a climate much warmer and drier than here, they are thriving in Irish gardens, though I have no idea as to their firewood value; one man's weed!