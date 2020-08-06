How tiny-house movement could help resolve accommodation crisis

Remember Sleepless in Seattle with Tom Hanks and Meg Ryan, where Hanks’ character and his son lived on a houseboat? You knew from the opening scenes that the trio were going to end up anchored together, living happily ever after in their floating home.

Admittedly, this Hollywood depiction of a houseboat is rather grand, but it seems alternative homes, and modest ones at that, on water, on land or even up a tree are the route to residential happiness for some, and, as it happens, Seattle and the west coast are the US epicentre of this type of accommodation. That is according to my reading of Inspiring Tiny Homes: creative living on land, on the water and on wheels, by Gill Heriz.

A tiny two-storey tree house provides additional accomodation adjacent to a converted barn in Suffolk.

In it we see architect-designed homes edged into the smallest spaces in cramped cities, and the creativity of micro studios in Seattle providing individual living spaces with communal facilities.

Seattle’s Tiny House Village proves to be a modern solution for some of the city’s homeless, with clusters of timber-framed structures resembling Victorian bathing huts.

These two examples show that despite the cost of land and lack of space, the need for affordable housing can be resolved. Channelling imagination and being open to alternatives is key.

On this side of the world the UK, particularly coastal East Anglia, features for compact living, plus the barging lifestyle of London’s canal network, so what might seem like living off-grid is not all about rural or coastal locations.

Neither does it focus on floating homes. Ideas are explored like living in little cabins in the woods, in reimagined caravans and horseboxes, and yurts kitted out for modern western living. Who would have thought?

Of course, it’s debatable what constitutes a tiny home, as one person’s cosy is another’s cramped, but all the homes have one thing in common regardless of structure or location, and that’s the owner’s spatial awareness and maximising on the limitations of their surroundings.

What is clear overall is while tiny homes have become an answer for many people needing somewhere to live, many have low environmental impact. One resident was actually a bit bemused when asked to produce her utility bills.

Then there are examples of those who wanted to downsize and simply rid themselves of possessions. The ultimate reason for a major decluttering session by ridding yourself of excess ‘stuff’ and thereafter living by the principle of one item in, one item out as a boat dwelling couple do successfully.

But while a few of the homes certainly have a hippie, make-do-and-mend quality about them, small living doesn’t mean living without style.

One couple built their tiny modern home on top of and behind an old carpenter’s workshop in the Suffolk town of Cromer, complete with contemporary styling and even room for a small courtyard. Another converted an old workshop into a small home while keeping the bones of the building’s history.

Admittedly, acquiring a home on the cheap isn’t everyone’s priority as it turns out. Contemporary design places a tiny house on a sliver of ground in London, and a very expensive sliver at that.

Here too, imagination plays a part as it does with the tiny home of someone who loves minimal design which resulted in a lightsome and airy forest home on an old caravan chassis in the north of Scotland, where the design and storage features have made a practical but comfortable space.

Downsizing from a 4,000sq ft house in Seattle to a 1,200sq ft paddle boat meant a massive renovation of a ‘”dirty and horrid” space according to the owners.

It’s clear from these examples that contemporary design can happen anywhere regardless of whether it’s a city or rural location.

Tiny houses with foundations on terra firma also feature, but unlike the almost knee-jerk trend for taking a little house and building on an extension, almshouses and historic estate cottages, for example, are maximised space-wise inside while the integrity of the exterior retained.

Written for now when we’re experiencing housing shortages and ever-increasing rents, Tiny Homes also explores residents’ enthusiasm for their choices, their inspiration, how the practical problems of living this way were solved, and how they built or converted their tiny homes and tackled decorating. Although the book is far from being a how-to manual, this exploration makes it seem more achievable, desirable even, as an alternative to the established way of acquiring a home to which society encourages us to adhere.