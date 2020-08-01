Wish List: From perfect pumpkins to wonderful wood

Cork Craft Month takes place every year in August, co-ordinated by Cork Craft & Design. It'll be a little bit different this year, just like most of our favourite events. We can still celebrate all things craft of course. Greendot Design has put together a trail of makers' studios, workshops and galleries in Clonakilty. It's a self-guided walking trail of studios and workshops in the heart of Clonakilty.

These range from artists' studios, like Aidan O'Regan from the Store Room Gallery, pictured here, to chocolate makers, upholsterers, and craft studios.

Find out more at www.facebook.com/corkcraftmonth and www.greendotdesignshop.com/

Downpour by Holly Walsh.

Holly Walsh is a 25-year-old Cork-based visual artist. This glorious piece is entitled Downpour, created by Holly with Indian ink on linen blend canvas. It's about 140cm x 180cm.

Holly says: "Shifting light, wind and water all give a landscape it's complexity and life. These transient elements contrast with the more solid structures such as earth and rock, but also complement them.

This duality is what fascinates me, and I find myself drawn to places where both elements interplay with one another." Find out more about this talented lady at www.hollywalshart.com

Brava Nature wall-hung vanity unit and slim basin, from sonasbathrooms.ie

Wooden it be nice to have a bathroom like this? Clean, I mean, with no dirty clothes all over the floor and a mini swimming pool next to the shower but someone can't close the blasted door properly.

Anyway! Wood and faux-wood finishes are all the rage at the moment, and we're big fans of bringing the textures of the great outdoors inside.

Sonas have a range of products, we love this Brava Nature wall-hung vanity unit and slim basin, €690. www.sonasbathrooms.com

Check out this very unique, very funky vintage lamp.

The price tag is vintage too, just €50. It was spotted by a colleague in the Wildflower Creative in Youghal. It's a collective of creatives from the local community and surrounding area of East Cork, there's craft, art, jewellery and hand-picked vintage clothing. Find out more at: www.facebook.com/wildflowercreative72/

Chilly's sustainable lunch pots from reuzi.ie

I love these sustainable Chilly's lunch pots from reuzi.ie. 500ml (€28) will keep your food hot or cold for up to 6 hours. 300ml (€25) for up to 4 hours, perfect for soups, salads, fruit or hot porridge.

Now! I just have to buy the pot and get someone to make me the lunch.

On the Bathroom Shelf this week we tried the impressively-named Flashfoliant. It may sound like a Marvel stepsister superhero, but it is the brainchild of Dermalogica.

It's a brightening foam containing lots of goodies like tangerine peel extract, salicylic acid, AHAs and BHAs.

We really like the mechanism in the cap of the bottle, easy to get the foam going, and you don't have to wash it off, you just leave it on, which appeals to the lazy arse in us. 100ml is €23, get it on online at dermalogica.com and selected stockists.

Portrait by Karin Smyth

Karin Smyth is a highly talented Cork artist, trained in the Crawford College of Fine Art, who says she "paints to capture the essence of the ordinary through muted colour and texture".

Some readers may be familiar with her beautiful baby shoe portraits, and we're delighted to hear she has a new collection focusing on house exteriors and ordinary everyday kitchen items, all rendered in her inimitable style.

Here is her pumpkin. Prints start at €40, find out more at: https://karin-smyth-fine-art.myshopify.com/