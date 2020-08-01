Here's what's happening in the world of antiques and fine art 

WHISKEY SALE

A selection of four bottles of Irish whiskey, at least 60 years old, some Louis Vuitton suitcases, a Hermes waistcoat and some Lalique glass will come under the hammer at Aidan Foley's online sale from Kilcolgan, Co Galway, at 10am today. The sale will feature art, pub memorabilia, antique furniture and collectibles. It is on Easy Live Auctions and Live Auctioneers.

AUCTION UPDATE

Mathews will conduct a three-day on-the-premises house contents auction in Castlepollard, Co Westmeath, on August 8, 9 and 10. Around 1,600 lots of antique furniture, silver, collectibles, art, garden statuary, antique shop fittings and counters will come under the hammer in sales that commence each day at 1pm starting next Saturday.

A timed online sale with more than 400 lots by Clonmel auctioneer Larry O'Keeffe runs until 2pm on August 2 at Easy Live Auctions.

ART NEWS

An exhibition celebrating the life and work of the Mexican artist Frida Kahlo by artist Jackie Edwards runs at Gormleys Fine Art in Dublin until August 15. Edwards, who completed a residency in Mexico, has drawn inspiration from Kahlo's paintings, especially the self-portraits, to create a series of dramatic artworks.

Morgan O'Driscoll held a highly successful online sale of affordable Irish art on Monday evening. Many bidders succeeded in picking up artwork by artists ranging from William Crozier to Henry Healy to John Butler Yeats for under €1,000.

ZOOM TALK

The Cork-based artist Maud Cotter will give a Zoom presentation of her practice as part of Loquium (a new online lecture series from the National Sculpture Factory) on Thursday, August 6, at 1pm. Cotter will illustrate the talk with some work to date and in hand, focusing on the question posed by Gerald Manley Hopkins in Pied Beauty, Who knows how? The series is free and open to all and the Factory recommends that those who would like to participate should download or update their app ahead of time to prevent delays joining the webinar.