Walking on Air: Your chance to own Michael Jordan's sneakers 

Nike's Jordan brand has been to the fore of pop culture since 1985. Now the basketball star's own footwear is up for auction 
Walking on Air: Your chance to own Michael Jordan's sneakers 

Michael Jordan's Air Jordan 1 High Shattered Backboard signed sneaker from 1985

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 12:00 PM
Des O’Sullivan

Regarded by some as the ultimate sporting collectible, Michael Jordan's game-worn sneakers are on offer at Christie's until August 13. With a total of 11 lots, this landmark online sale offers the most comprehensive sneaker record of Michael Jordans era-defining Chicago Bulls career. 

Beginning in 1985 with the release of the Air Jordan 1, Nike’s Jordan brand has been at the forefront of a pop-culture movement that has spanned the globe. 

Michael Jordan and his signature line of footwear are the foundational pillars of modern basketball and the worldwide phenomenon of sneaker collecting. 

A portion of the proceeds from one lot is designated to the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People legal defence fund which seeks to eliminate disparities and achieve racial justice. 

Pictured here is the top lot, the Air Jordan 1 High Shattered Backboard signed sneaker from 1985, estimated at $650,000-$850,000.

Read More

Muralist Maser to headline Cork design festival in August 

More in this section

MASER.jpg Muralist Maser to headline Cork design festival in August 
growing radish and salad in container on balcony. vegetable garden 6 mistakes to avoid when growing veg in containers
P054.jpg Richard Collins: Albino rook who needed sheltered housing
interiorsmichael jordanauctionsports memorabilia

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices