Walking on Air: Your chance to own Michael Jordan's sneakers 

Regarded by some as the ultimate sporting collectible, Michael Jordan's game-worn sneakers are on offer at Christie's until August 13. With a total of 11 lots, this landmark online sale offers the most comprehensive sneaker record of Michael Jordans era-defining Chicago Bulls career.

Beginning in 1985 with the release of the Air Jordan 1, Nike’s Jordan brand has been at the forefront of a pop-culture movement that has spanned the globe.

Michael Jordan and his signature line of footwear are the foundational pillars of modern basketball and the worldwide phenomenon of sneaker collecting.

A portion of the proceeds from one lot is designated to the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People legal defence fund which seeks to eliminate disparities and achieve racial justice.

Pictured here is the top lot, the Air Jordan 1 High Shattered Backboard signed sneaker from 1985, estimated at $650,000-$850,000.