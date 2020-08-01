Let's head into the West to seek art and other treasures

ART, antique furniture, collectibles and toys will all come under the hammer at Dolan's two-day summer auction in Connemara on bank holiday Monday and on August 4. The sales, which are online-only this year, will get underway at 12.30pm on both days.

The art on offer ranges from contemporary work by John Shinnors to some Connemara scenes by Kenneth Webb. There is a wide range of both established and emerging artists and no shortage of landscapes from the hugely scenic area around Ballyconneely like a watercolour entitled Market Day, Roundstone by Lady Kate Dobbin.

Socially distant viewing has been underway since last Tuesday and, as stay in Ireland holidays are in vogue and west Galway is at the peak of a busy tourist season, there has been much interest. In fact, this annual summer event in Connemara has a big local following and always attracts plenty of visitors from around the country who holiday in this scenic area.

A Victorian writing table by Howard and Sons at Dolan's.

'The Sparrow' by John Shinnors at Dolan's sale in Connemara.

'Poppies in the Meadow' by Susan Cronin at Dolan's.

Among the 310 lots on offer on Monday is a Victorian writing table by the London firm of Howard and Sons in Oregon pine. This company specialised in bespoke furniture and this piece comes complete with an inbuilt leather footrest. Curiosities include a mahogany Victorian penny slot machine from a 19th-century pub and there is a Chipperfields Circus model set by Corgi and an early 20th-century rocking horse.

One of the more expensively estimated lots, at €10,000-€14,000, is The Sparrow, a 1984 oil on canvas laid on board by the renowned Limerick artist John Shinnors. There is a bronze by John Behan entitled Launching the Currach. An earlier treatment of the local area is Carraroe, Connemara by Charles Lamb. There is work by well-known artists like Sean Keating, Markey Robinson, George Campbell, Maurice MacGonigal, Robert Egginton, Norman Teeling, Cecil Maguire, Arthur Maderson and Mark O'Neill.

The selection by emerging artists includes a number of arresting works by the Tipperary-based canape chef Susan Cronin. The sale on Tuesday includes a mountain landscape by the Cork-born Victorian artist Henry Albert Hartland. Each day offers a wide variety of art, furniture and collectibles and as this is their first online-only sale Dolans are hoping to bag a number of commission bids in advance. Telephone bidding will also be available.