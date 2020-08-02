Donal Hickey: On your bike but wise up to the hazards out there

With so many extra cyclists on the roads these days, there are occasions in popular tourism areas when it becomes like rush hour in Amsterdam. And, having experienced the situation at first hand in that bike-mad city, that’s not an exaggeration and it again underlines the need for more cycleways.

Numbers cycling have massively increased during Covid-19 restrictions and are up by more than 250,000 in a year. This holiday weekend, we’re likely to see a peak in motor and cycle traffic which calls for keener awareness of the hazards involved.

As a regular cyclist for several years, I’ve come to observe a few basic safety practices. Having got tired of pedestrians rightly giving out to me about not having a bell on my bike, I rectified the matter. Now, they sometimes say a polite, ‘thanks’, as I pass them after ringing the bell.

Another lesson was learned in a more graphic way. A friend once showed me his cycling helmet which had cracked after his head hit the ground in a heavy fall. Just imagine what would have happened to his skull had he not been wearing a helmet! Wear one.

Bicycle sales and hire companies have been enjoying a bonanza during the pandemic. Whole families are now out together on bikes of varying shapes and sizes. It’s wise, therefore, to be on the lookout for collisions or something unexpected from the little ones.

Now for a pet gripe - cyclists on the road when they could be using parallel cycle lanes. Why can’t they do something that’s so obvious for their own safety?

Anyone living near parks, especially national parks, is fortunate to be able to avail of safe cycling facilities. Cycling on public roads is, if anything, getting more dangerous. Dogs that chase anything on wheels are a nuisance on country roads, particularly, and can be responsible for throwing you off your bike.

A cycle lane in Cork. Picture: Larry Cummins.

Between 2010 and 2019, 90 cyclists died on our roads. We have the highest rate of increase in cyclist deaths in the EU — an annual average rise of 8% compared to a 0.4% drop in the EU generally — according to the European Transport Safety Company. Last year, eight cyclists died here and the figure so far this year is four.

The Government has also promised more investment in cycling and walking lanes which will make cycling safer and more attractive. Not before time you might say, as we’re many decades behind countries such as The Netherlands and Denmark in providing such facilities.

Cork City Council has confirmed work on several new cycle lanes, but there are continuing complaints about motorists in the city parking on existing lanes thereby forcing cyclists onto the path of motor traffic.