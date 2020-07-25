See what's happening in the world of antiques and fine art

SALVAGE SALE

A selection of pine panels, architraves, oak boards, ships cabin doors from the old Innisfallen antique furniture in need of restoration will come up at an architectural salvage sale in Cork today. The sale by Marshs will be conducted in the outside yard at Millboro House, Lee Road at 2pm. Socially distant viewing is available from 10am.

AUCTION UPDATE

In Waterford, RJ Keighery will conduct a clearance auction of the contents of The Antique Shop at O'Connell Street, which is closing down, at 10am next Monday. There is antique furniture, paintings, prints, clocks, lamps, silver and effects. The online-only sale is on Easy Live Auctions.

The annual summer auction by Dolan's at Ballyconneely, Connemara, takes place on Bank Holiday Monday (August 3) and on August 4. Viewing gets underway next Tuesday and it can be viewed online at www.dolansart.com

PRICES FETCHED

The top lots at Woodwards online-only sale in Cork last Saturday were two paintings by Arthur Maderson. Tallow Horse Fair made €2,500 and Night Market made a hammer price of €1,600. An Excelsior ship's log made €190 and a mariner's compass made €70. There were antique furniture bargains like a Georgian Irish sideboard (€320), a Georgian bow front chest (€170), a Louis XV-style drawing-room suite (€420), a Victorian round centre table (€180), an Edwardian sofa table (€355) and a Georgian bureau bookcase (€240).

ART NEWS

Early Morning by Jack B. Yeats made a hammer price of €68,000 at Morgan O'Driscoll's online sale last Monday evening. Among the other top hammer prices were The Garden of Orpheus by Tony O'Malley (€60,000), Head with Handprint by Louis le Brocquy (€42,000), Gull Goes East by John Shinnors (€18,000), Coastal Report by Donald Teskey (€14,000), The Black Barn by William Crozier (€17,000) and Dhu Varran Chariot by Colin Middleton (€18,000). There will be an online sale of affordable Irish art by Morgan O'Driscoll next Monday evening (July 27).