Sparkling array at Hegarty's evening online sale

MORE than 300 lots including a Georgian solid oak Welsh dresser will come under the hammer at Hegarty's sale in Bandon at 6pm next Tuesday (July 28). As is customary right now there will be no in-person viewing for this online sale but plenty of photos and descriptions are available.

The Georgian dresser, with open shelves and six small drawers, is estimated at €2,600-€2,800 and a 19th-century Irish oak and mahogany inlaid dresser has an estimate of €700-€1,000. Other prime furniture pieces include a c1790 satinwood card table with canted corners (€800-€1,000), an early 19th-century simulated rosewood chaise longue (€1,400-€1,600) and a Georgian Chinoiserie corner cabinet (€2,500-€3,500). An 18-carat white gold ring with fancy yellow pear-shaped diamond surrounded by two rows of brilliant-cut diamonds is estimated at €2,300-€2,600, a hand-knotted Tabriz rug has an estimate of €1,400-€1,500 and a set of silver condiment containers is estimated at €50-€100.