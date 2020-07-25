Sparkling array at Hegarty's evening online sale

Pear-shaped diamond ring and Georgian dresser among 300 lots of jewellery and antique furniture to be auctioned
Sparkling array at Hegarty's evening online sale
A pear-shaped fancy yellow diamond ring at Hegarty's in Bandon next Tuesday.
Saturday, July 25, 2020 - 09:30 AM
Des O’Sullivan

MORE than 300 lots including a Georgian solid oak Welsh dresser will come under the hammer at Hegarty's sale in Bandon at 6pm next Tuesday (July 28). As is customary right now there will be no in-person viewing for this online sale but plenty of photos and descriptions are available.

The Georgian dresser, with open shelves and six small drawers, is estimated at €2,600-€2,800 and a 19th-century Irish oak and mahogany inlaid dresser has an estimate of €700-€1,000. Other prime furniture pieces include a c1790 satinwood card table with canted corners (€800-€1,000), an early 19th-century simulated rosewood chaise longue (€1,400-€1,600) and a Georgian Chinoiserie corner cabinet (€2,500-€3,500). An 18-carat white gold ring with fancy yellow pear-shaped diamond surrounded by two rows of brilliant-cut diamonds is estimated at €2,300-€2,600, a hand-knotted Tabriz rug has an estimate of €1,400-€1,500 and a set of silver condiment containers is estimated at €50-€100.

More in this section

Happy young redhead working on a laptop Out of office: Is remote working here to stay?
unnamed-4.jpg Can you learn foundations of building in less than a week?
Wide island shot Fota House and Gardens.jpg Behind the scenes at Fota House post-lockdown

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices