Antiques and art: Your guide to what's on

ART SALES

The Irish and international online art auction by Morgan O'Driscoll gets underway on Monday evening at 6.30pm. There are 273 lots on the catalogue with artists including Kenneth Webb, John Shinnors, Tony O'Malley, John Behan, Louis le Brocquy, Rowan Gillespie, Dan O'Neill and William Conor. The sale is on view in Skibbereen today and again on Monday.

Major works by Scully, Yeats, le Brocquy, Paul Henry, William Scott, Tony O'Malley, Hughie O'Donoghue and others will be offered at de Veres outstanding Irish art and sculpture auction of 74 well-chosen lots on July 23 from 7pm. Bidding is online through de Veres or by telephone and the auction is now on view at de Veres on Kildare Street in Dublin.

AUCTIONS

There will be an outdoor architectural salvage auction at Millboro House, Lee Road, Cork, at 1pm next Saturday (July 25). Marshs will offer a selection of pine panels, architraves, oak boards, ships cabin doors from the old Innisfallen antique furniture in need of restoration. The sale will be conducted in the outside yard. Socially distant viewing will be available from 2pm to 5pm next Friday and from 10am on July 25.

Antique furniture, garden benches, art and collectibles come under the hammer at Woodwards online-only sale today. There is also a selection of marine items such as a vintage sextant. The sale gets underway on Easy Live auctions at 11am.

PRICES FETCHED

The naval officer's sword owned by Erskine Childers made a hammer price of €7,200 at Mullen's sale in Bray last Saturday. The 1916 Rising medal, other medals and an archive from IRA intelligence officer Frank Thornton made €6,500. A copy of Chris Mullins book Error of Judgement signed by the Birmingham Six made €1,500 and a Provincial Bank of Ireland £10 Ploughman note from 1929 made €2,100. An FAI gold medal to Cork Athletic presented to V. A. Dowling for 1952-53 made €740 and a London Olympics 1908 competitors badge made €360.

Major auction houses are rapidly adjusting to the new realities of selling online. The combined total for Sotheby's flagship summer sales in Paris, Geneva, New York and Hong Kong has reached almost US$900 million. Christie's global sale of the 20th century, a live-streamed worldwide event, made $46.2 million last week.