Fans of 'Into the Badlands' sharpen swords to get piece of the action

Vintage cars motor centre stage alongside props and costumes from hit show at this auction in County Laois 
Vintage cars from the 'Into the Badlands' sale in Co Laois.
Wednesday, July 15, 2020 - 12:30 PM
Des O’Sullivan

IF YOUR taste runs to the quirky and unusual the sale for you is about to kick off in Co Laois. More than 6,500 lots of costumes and props from the martial arts drama Into the Badlands — filmed at Ardmore Studios in Bray — are to be sold in a six-day auction online and at The Heritage, Killenard, starting at 10am on Monday (July 20). The series depicted a feudal society and design influences are steampunk, retrofuturistic and Asian. Starring Daniel Wu and Orla Brady it was an international hit with over a million viewers per episode over three series.

A taxidermy turtle shell from the Into the Badlands sale in Co Laois.
