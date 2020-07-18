Auction of important historical items and artefacts at Whyte's

THE Wolfe Tone Archive, the Thomas Ashe Archive, 1798 and 1916 Proclamations, 1916 Rising medals and an Irish silver porringer from the Cromwellian Commonwealth period all feature at The Eclectic Collector sale at Whyte's in Dublin next Saturday (July 25) and online only on Sunday week (July 26).

The Molesworth Street, Dublin, auctioneers say that this exciting sale is the most important held in recent years. Memories of the Northern Ireland Troubles include the archive of Loyalist leader William "Plum" Smith. And there is a unique collection of ephemera related to Count John McCormack.

1917 portrait of Thomas Ashe as a piper by Leo Whelan at Whyte's.

An excessively rare piece of Irish silver, the Commonweath Charles II two-handled porringer, dates to around 1659/60. The maker's mark is unidentified. The plain-form scroll-handled piece is engraved "IS" within a wreath. It was sold for £3,000 (€61,000 in 2020) by How of Edinburgh at the Grosvenor House Antique Fair in 1967. Whyte's estimates it at €60,000-€70,000. A pair of 1769 silver tankards engraved with a coat of arms believed to be Bernard, Earl of Bandon, is more modestly estimated at €1,000-€1,500.

Wolfe Tone's speech from the dock on November 10, 1798, in his own hand.

The 1798 Proclamation composed by Wolfe Tone and issued by The General Commanding the French Army Jean Hardy to the People of Ireland has an estimate of €8,000-€12,000. An unsigned copy of Tone's speech from the dock, four pages in his own hand, is estimated at €50,000-€70,000.

A copy of The Proclamation, removed from the window of Hyman Marks, Jeweller, 31 A Henry Street, on April 25, 1916, by J Brady in good condition though folded and slightly rubbed is estimated at €100,000-€150,000. There are 1917 letters from Michael Collins to Thomas Ashe, as well as letters from Constance Markievicz and WT Cosgrave among a large archive of personal Ashe material.

There is a huge and varied collection of material relating to The Easter Rising and the aftermath.

An archive of original letters, photographs and ephemera relating to Count John McCormack carries an estimate of €40,000-€60,000.

The sale kicks off with a Bronze Age sword dating to 1220-1140BC (€6,000-€8,000).