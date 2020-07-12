Wish List: Super soap, special salad side plates and sweet summer dining sets 

Keep an eye out next Thursday, Aldi has some sweet summer dining bits ready to take up the middle aisles.

I like the fresh look of his melamine dining set, it comes in a six-pack for €5.99.

Aldi MELAMINE DINING SET €5.99_6 PACK.

Choose from palm leaf or ikat designs. Alfresco dining, here we come.

The Old Mill Stores are open for business, if you're in the Skibbereen area, drop in and say hello.

I spotted these irregular hand-painted glazed lemon plates on their website,

They're €40, use them as side places or for salad. I reckon they'll add something special to mealtimes.

On the Bathroom Shelf, this week is the most fabulous soap from one of our favourite Irish brands, The Handmade Soap Company.

This luxury soap is Grapefruit & Irish Moss and like all the products in founders Donagh and Gemma's ranges, it is packed with 100% natural ingredients, made with eco-friendly processes and packaging, all ranges are both Cosmos and Ecocert accredited.

Handmade Soap company Grapefruit and Irish Moss soap

Sinead Palmer has opened a new interiors store in Waterford City, Nest.

Filled with unique and eclectic ranges of accessories and furniture, as well as bespoke furniture pieces, expect to find Italian designer Lisa Corti in there too. Sinead plans to work with Artisans in India and Morocco too so watch this space. You can follow them on @nestwaterford on Instagram.

A lovely one for Plastic Free July, Ireland’s craft and design fair, Gifted, has launched an online site featuring a selection of plastic-free Irish made products to help you make easy sustainable swaps in your everyday life.

Millbee Studio Beeswax Wraps from Giftedfromireland.com

I'm rather attracted to this cute set of six cactus magnets from Animi Causa.

Cacnet - 6 Cactus MagnetsAnimi Causahttp://www.animicausa.com

Yes, Penneys is open. I haven't been brave enough to wander in there in person, but I'm still snooping online.

I love this collapsible natural basket, I think of a million uses for it. It's €9 from Penneys nationwide.

Penneys Collapsible Natural Basket, €9.

This cuddle chair caught my eye, it's velvet, it's orange, it's pro cuddles. I'm in. It's from Argos, €549.