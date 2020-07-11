Online sale with socially distant viewing at Woodward's

THE online-only sale at Woodward's in Cork next Saturday (July 18) goes on view this afternoon. It includes contents from houses on Douglas Road and Rochestown in Cork. There is a selection of marine items such as a vintage sextant, a brass ships clock and a mariner's compass.

A Bruxelles dinner service.

Among the other furniture is an Edwardian display cabinet, a Georgian cellarette and card table and a Victorian sofa table.

There is a pair of garden benches, garden vases and a single carousel horse as well as a selection of fine porcelain and Waterford Crystal.

The artists whose work will feature include Arthur Maderson, Colin Turner and Alfred Elmore.

Socially distant viewing will be available from 2pm to 5pm today and tomorrow and from 10am to 5pm daily all next week.

The auction gets underway at 11am.