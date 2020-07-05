We're all starry-eyed for prints, eager for elephants and jealous of a toaster this week

Cian O’Regan is a 23-year-old landscape photographer based in Cork City.

Mad for the toast these days. I spotted this Cuisinart lovely toaster in light pistachio with polished stainless steel. I look at the photo of it, longingly. It will never end up in my kitchen, but if anyone spots an ex-army 12 slot toaster let me know will ye? #hounds It's €72, find out more at www.cuisinart.co.uk

Cuisinart lovely toaster in light pistachio with polished stainless steel

You may have spotted this talented snapper's work on the Irish Examiner news pages recently. Cian O’Regan is a 23-year-old landscape photographer based in Cork City. With a passion for all things space and astronomy, Cian’s photographs of some of Ireland’s most well-known landmarks under the night sky have proven to be extremely popular in recent months and he tells us he is looking forward to travelling around the country this summer taking pictures now that travel restrictions have been lifted.

Framed prints like this shot of the crescent Moon setting over Blackrock Castle Observatory are available from €49.99 and are crafted using local printers and frame makers in Cork and all prints come signed and inscribed by Cian himself. If you fancy just the photograph, signed prints are available in a wide variety of sizes ranging from 8x6 inches right up to A1, with prices starting at €19.99. Cian is offering 20% off all photos -framed or unframed- for those who use the promo code ‘SUMMER20’ at checkout on his new website: www.cianoregan.com

Alfresco living, here we come. I love these bold and beautiful outdoor cushions, the yellow stripe on is my favourite. Available from Simplybe.ie from €16.

SimlplyBe Cushions

We're all terribly excited about the launch of the 2020 programme for Cork Craft Month, an inspirational annual event showcasing exceptional and innovative Irish craftsmanship. It's a virtual showcase this year, celebrating Irish craft with a series of videos — the Cork Craft Showcase — across its social media channels over the coming weeks to celebrate contemporary Irish craft. The videos will be released on Cork Craft Month’s social media channels on Facebook at @corkcraftmonth and Instagram at @corkcraftmonth and on the Cork Craft & Design YouTube channel.

Pictured here is Charlie Mahon's Ceramics Blackbird. It's price tag is €550, find out more at www.charliemahon.ie and www.corkcraftanddesign.com

Charlie Mahon's Ceramics Blackbird

Another piece highlighted in the Cork Craft Showcase ahead of Cork Craft Month in August is chef-turned-designerMartin Horgan's Wu Tong sticks, aren't they gorgeous? Find out more at www.corkcraftanddesign.com and martinhorgan.com/

Another piece highlighted in the Cork Craft Showcase ahead of Cork Craft Month in August is chef-turned-designerMartin Horgan's Wu Tong sticks, aren't they gorgeous?

This Normann Copenhagen form chair in walnut and grey is simply beautiful. Available from Amara.com Be careful going on the website, there's a sale going on.

This Normann Copenhagen form chair in walnut and grey is simply beautiful.

I love elephants, I think they're my favourite animal, and they're a symbol of protection, wisdom and good luck. Frankly, I could do with all three right about now. This stone carved elephant I spotted online at www.shimu.co.uk and would work indoors or outdoors, and are available in pairs. One is €183. If only elephants could psychically transfer winning Lotto numbers, I'd buy 10.

This stone carved elephant I spotted online at https://www.shimu.co.uk and would work indoors or outdoors

On the Bathroom Shelf we an Irish brand that we are loving. I don't know about you guys, but the constant washing has given us all dry skin, even the 5-year-old has the hands of a hag. Suvex Soothe was created by parents, searching for a natural solution for their child’s eczema, the result of five years of research by Wicklow Company Naturalife.

Suvex Soothe was created by parents, searching for a natural solution for their child’s eczema, the result of five years of research by Wicklow Company Naturalife.

All-natural, 100% plant-sourced and petro-chemical free, it is gentle, effective, and really helps to soothe dry, itchy and eczema-prone skin. But it's not just for eczema sufferers, Suvex Soothe® intensively moisturises, which is exactly what I need right now. Available from leading health stores and pharmacies nationwide. See www.suvexeczemaskincare.ie for more.