Game of catch-up has begun in the world of Irish art and antiques

A 1930s painting of Union Quay in Cork by Edward Morland Lewis at Whyte's.

THE game of catch-up is hotting up in the world of Irish art and antiques. Schedules are filling up rapidly as lockdown eases. There will even be physical viewings, though socially distant, at many sales in this emergent online world.

'Vista from Balcony' by Bob Dylan at Whyte's.

Scenes in County Cork from the 1880s sketchbook of Susan Letitia Lyle at Whyte's.

Salvador Dali, Banksy, Sir Terry Frost, Larry Rivers, Tracey Emin and Bob Dylan feature too. A painting by Dylan, Vista from Balcony, is estimated at €800-€1,000. Dylan has been making art since the 1960s when he came on the scene as a young folk singer. This piece is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity from Washington Green Fine Art.

An Italian leather L-shaped Habart sofa by Max Divani with adjustable head at de Veres.

A selection of art to complement this design includes work by Charles Tyrrell, James O'Connor, Louis le Brocquy, Willie Evesson, Sean McSweeney, Eilis O'Connell and other artists. This auction is online at The Saleroom.