Wish List: Let's talk ‘boffice’ space, handmade hammocks and gardening goodies

Bedrooms are quickly becoming multi-purpose spaces.

With bedrooms being renamed the new ‘boffice’, we're all trying to find ways to create spaces for multi-tasking. Colourtrend suggest introducing colour zoning to make a difference to work productivity.

It'll take more than that chez McCarthy, but I love the pops of orange in this home office designed by Helena Cousins of Zinc Interiors Ltd, incorporating Colourtrend’s Peacock Blue in Interior Matt finish. www.colourtrend.ie

I like the way this vanity unit is wall hung - more space, yes please. It's the SONAS Fjord Ocean Blue Matt 80cm, €649, find out more at www.sonasbathrooms.comwww.sonasbathrooms.com

Updating your bathroom, check out this stunning vanity unit. SONAS Fjord Ocean Blue Matt 80cm Wall Hung Vanity Unit-Matt Black Handle from SONAS Bathrooms €649.

Good for the environment and kinda quirky, these solar-powered toy cars come flat-packed, but easy to pop-out and put together and include a solar panel. When they stop running, just charge on a windowsill, €15.99. Find out more at www.jiminy.ie

The solar-powered toy cars come flat-packed, they're a cinch to pop-out and put together. One day's charging in sunlight gives 25 minutes' driving time. €15.99.

Have a swinging time with this stylish handmade hammock. Made from 100% soft organic cotton, The Outdoor Collection has been created by artisans in Nicaragua. Check out www.TheOutdoorCollection.ie to find out more, prices start from €255.

The Outdoor Collection has been created by artisans in Nicaragua. €255.

Get gardening without breaking the bank, with the range from Dealz, which starts at €1.50 www.dealz.iewww.dealz.ie

Dealz gardening set. Prices start from €1.50.

Aldi will be selling Irish-grown native trees form next Thursday. They are €7.99 each and you can choose from Oak, Alder, Hazel and Cherry. www.aldi.ie