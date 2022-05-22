Wish List: Eight top eco-friendly picks for your home

Preloved phones

If it's good enough for Mayo Captain Aidan O'Shea, it's good enough for us. PAIR Mobile's preloved phones are good as new and better for your pocket and the planet. Rigorously tested and refurbished with premium parts, all devices come with a free 12-month warranty. Buy in-store from locations across Ireland, including Wilton Shopping Centre in Cork, or online at www.pairmobile.ie.

Planet savers

Check out these budding planet savers - two-year-old Rian Foley and his grandfather John Foley, with four-year-old Tom McKenna who are encouraging GIY’ers across the country to join them for the GIY and Energia Get Ireland Growing Day on Saturday, July 2. For more details on how to get involved see, www.getirelandgrowing.ie.

Green shades

This magic piece is the Merlin rug from Roche Bobois. Handtufted in 98% wool and 2% vegetable silk, if a bold design is what you love, this is for you. We love the mix of green shades too. €4150 from www.roche-bobois.com.

Ethical linen

Founded by mother and daughter team Sari, Rebecca and Danielle Winckworth in 2016, luxury organic bed linen brand White and Green's ethos is to provide the finest bed linen that is also affordable and ethical.

All products are certified RDS- Responsibly Sourced Down and they are a by-product from the food industry. They're 100% locally made in Ireland, for a luxury duck down duvet, prices start at €239 for double in summer 6 tog and goes up to €369 for a super king in all round 10.5 tog. Shop at www.whiteandgreenhome.com.

Learning through play

Rent your toys, don't buy them! Environmentally friendly Cork company, the Clever Tots Toy Club is Ireland’s first sustainable toy membership club for children aged 3-months to 3-years.

The monthly toy box delivery includes a set of four carefully chosen, age-appropriate toys, that are replaced each month to avoid fatigue and provide new learning opportunities through play. Priced from €39.99 a month with discounts for purchases of 3, 6 and 12-month memberships, parents save an average of €60 a month, compared to if they had bought the toys. See www.clevertots.ie.

Oceanic beauty

Congrats to Seabody, the first Irish brand to be added to the Positive Luxury Accelerator programme. This encompasses two of Seabody’s key pillars – sustainability and luxury beauty.

The brand says they are committed to circularity and to becoming a carbon positive company. Find out more at www.seabody.com.

Sustainable cleaning

Independent family-run supermarket chain Joyce’s Supermarkets has welcomed reuzi to their Knocknacarra location.

Joyce’s Supermarkets have teamed up with Irish suppliers reuzi and Lilly's Eco Clean to provide easy access to sustainable cleaning products and everyday items for its customers. Minimal waste store reuzi, provides eco-friendly and sustainable products from reusable bottles and kitchenware to toiletries and homewares. Lilly’s Eco Clean is an Irish manufacturer of a range of natural household cleaning products benefitting our health, home and planet. See www.reuzi.ie.

Vibrant bags

These gorgeous McWilliam Bags are handmade by a team of four, to the same exacting standards, in Crosshaven, Co Cork. Packed with half a century’s worth of craft, the McWilliam Bags were born as a sailing bag brand, but these bags can withstand the most challenging of conditions – on land or at sea. The new collection offers a selection of holdalls, shore bags and totes in vibrant colours -it's a bag for life. Check out www.mcwilliambags.com, prices from €60.