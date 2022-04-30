Wish List: Eight fabulous finds for your indoor-outdoor living space

Outdoor living

We're looking forward to some outdoor living this bank holiday weekend. Do it in style with the DFS Hosta three-seater sofa in Alfresco Express Light Grey, €1,169 and armchairs in Alfresco Express Light Grey, €779 each.

Inspired by the Mid-Century style with its raised feet and slender arms, we love that the cushions are filled using fibre wadding made from 70% recycled plastic bottles. Order online at dfs.ie.

Cool candles

Pretty pastels are the name of the game for Penney's candle collection for this season.

This bubble dinner candle holder is €5, the bell jar decal candle is €7, and a two packet of the twisted dinner candle is €2. Available in stores nationwide.

Art on your floor

This magnificent rug is part of the Joana Vasconcelos collection commissioned by Roche Bobois to celebrate its 60th anniversary.

The renowned Portuguese artist Joana Vasconcelos has designed the ‘Bombom’ collection, including a range of sofas, rugs and cushions. roche-bobois.com

Golden moments

Jazz up your dinner dates with this purity gold 16-piece cutlery set.

It's €46 from oxendales.ie/

Beach days

We're delighted any time Cork artist Keith Anderson has a new piece to share, this is his latest oil on canvas painting of Fountainstown Beach in Co. Cork.

Keith tells us, "I took the reference photo for this painting a couple of weeks ago during a spell of good weather, and the sky really was that blue! it could easily be mistaken for Spain!" To find out more about his work, go to www.keithandersonart.ie/

In the can

White Claw Watermelon hard seltzer is on the Kitchen Shelf this week. It's a blend of sparkling water, triple distilled alcohol and a hint of natural fruit flavour.

It's the latest addition to the brand’s product range in Ireland, available in selected retailers nationwide for €3 per can and €10 for a 4 pack. It's 95 calories per 330ml can, gluten-free, with an ABV of 4.5%. www.whiteclaw.com

Women Unremembered

Cork-based artist Oonagh Hurley works from her studio in Marina Commercial Park. She has an exciting exhibition, entitled Women Unremembered in the County Library gallery running right now, until May 13. It’s a portrait series of women whose remarkable achievements have languished in the shadows of history.

Among the portraits is Margaret Cousins, acrylic on canvas pictured here. She was the co-founder of the Irish Women's Franchise League with Hanna Sheehy Skeffington.

The exhibition will move to the Blue House Gallery in Schull in July, find out more at oonaghhurleyartist.wixsite.com/mysite/

What's a Wattson?

Check out Mr Wattson! He's handmade, Danish, and crafted from ash wood, with his head inspired by the 1946 Vespa highlight.

A fun addition to your home office, he comes in Cobra Blue and Nardo Grey, he's €149 from meadowsandbyrne.com/