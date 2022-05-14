Warhol's Marilyn portrait shows expensive art is turning heads

The big game hunters of the global art world are out in force right now. There are rich pickings for the super-wealthy in a stellar round of May sales in New York events showcasing major artistic movements of the 20th and 21st centuries.

The big news this week was the sale of Andy Warhol’s Shot Sage Blue Marilyn. From the collection of Thomas and Doris Ammann of Zurich, it sold for a record $195 million (€184,421,250) at Christie’s on Monday evening — making this 40-square inch canvas the most expensive 20th-century artwork ever sold.

Paul Cezanne's Clairiere (The Glade) at Sotheby's in New York on Tuesday evening.

In 1964 Warhol developed a time-intensive new process and used it to create a limited number of portraits — including Shot Sage Blue Marilyn — before abandoning the technique.

The painting has been exhibited at galleries including the Guggenheim, New York, the Pompidou in Paris and Tate Modern in London.

The 36 works from this collection realised $317.8 million (€300,610,198), All proceeds will directly benefit the Ammann Foundation’s global efforts to create healthcare and education programmes for children. With everyone from Monet and Degas to Balthus and Wayne Thibaud Christie’s delivered in style over the past week.

Francis Bacon Study of Red Pope 1962, 2nd version, 1971 at Sotheby's, New York next Thursday evening.

Next it is the turn of Sotheby’s. Their six sales with 800 lots carry a combined estimate of over $1 billion (€950,800,000) on a level with their record setting season last November.

Then the Macklowe Collection of 35 artworks made $676 million (€642.9 million) after real estate mogul Harry Macklowe and his wife Linda were ordered by a judge to sell their collection and split the proceeds during their 2018 divorce trial.

Another 30 works from their collection come up next Monday evening with artists like Mark Rothko, Cy Twombly, Sigmar Polke, Donald Judd, Cy Twombly, Gerhard Richter, Jeff Koons, Anselm Kiefer, Pablo Picasso, Alberto Giacometti and Andy Warhol.

The Modern evening auction on Tuesday is the most expensively estimated in the category at Sotheby’s for 15 years. It will feature one of Monet’s finest Venetian works, a 1932 portrait of Marie Thérèse Walter by Picasso and The Glade by Paul Cezanne. These three works alone are expected to bring in around $150 million (€142.6 million).

Untitled by Cy Twombly from 1955 made $21 million at Christie's.

On Thursday, the Now evening auction and the Contemporary evening auction will bring this month’s series of marquee evening auctions to a close. The Now sale will open the evening with ten consecutive works by women artists including Lynette Yiadom-Boakye, Christina Quarles, Jennifer Packer and Tracey Emin.

Highlights of the Contemporary evening auction are Study for Red Pope 1962, 2nd version 1971 by Francis Bacon, Cy Twombly’s large-scale Untitled from 1969, a silkscreen of Elvis by Andy Warhol and Cold Beer Beautiful Girls, a quintessential text painting by Ed Ruscha.

Who could ask for anything more?