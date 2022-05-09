Save or splurge? We try two twisted dinner candle options

Check out the new trend for colourful, twisted and sometimes patterned dinner candles
Try a set of three candles in a twist to add to a fresh spring tablescape from www.melodymaison.co.uk; €23.62.

Mon, 09 May, 2022 - 08:10
Carol O’Callaghan

Our obsession with scented candles might just be overtaken by the new trend for colourful, twisted and sometimes patterned dinner candle.

These tapering beauties are perfect for that vintage candelabra you picked up at the car boot sale, or simply line them up along the centre of a dining table in individual holders.

SAVE 

Take a trip to Penneys homeware department for the Knot or Twisted dinner candle; €2 each.

SPLURGE 

Try a set of three candles in a twist to add to a fresh spring tablescape from www.melodymaison.co.uk; €23.62.

